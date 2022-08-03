EASTON — Several Plastic-Free Easton activists showed up for the Easton Town Council meeting Monday to support an ordinance that would ban restaurants, retail and other businesses from supplying single-use plastic bags to their customers.
“The most important part of the meeting was the plastic bags and hearing from the residents. We did close the public hearing. Hopefully that brings us one step closer to passing the ordinance,” said Council President Megan Cook.
First Ward Councilman Al Silverstein also talked about the importance of getting the best plastic bag ordinance that irons out any issues.
“I think the discussion on the plastic bag ordinance and still getting input from citizens as well as trying to determine what the best ordinance will be that will serve our community was important,” said Silverstein.
The council heard testimony during the public hearing that was both pro and con for the plastic bag ban. Some testimony mentioned that plastic garbage bags are exempt and it was undetermined if plastic dry cleaner clothing bags should also be banned.
“I think the council recognizes the importance of the ordinance and the positive impact it will have on the environment and our community. So, I think just making sure that we take our time and do everything correctly and we don’t leave something out is probably the most important piece,” said Cook.
The use of paper bags instead of plastic bags was discussed, and there were many pros and cons such as how much money to charge customers for paper bags.
“We have to come to a consensus on whether we want to include a fee or set a fee floor for the use of paper bags. We don’t necessarily want to move customers from just using plastic to using paper. Paper bags themselves also have an impact on the environment that we have to be sensitive to and so we just want to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” said Cook.
Next, town business was discussed with the receiving of a final payment for the Rails to Trails project.
The town received a check for $168,280 from Easton Village LLC. The project extends Rails to Trails from the walking bridge out to Route 322.
The town also discussed a request from Dr. Kristen Lycett, executive director of Phillips Wharf Environmental Center. Town Manager Donald Richardson said Lycett asked to move a demonstration boat called the Miss Pete from Tilghman Island to Easton Point Park. The council approved the relocation.
