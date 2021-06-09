ANNAPOLIS — Firefighters, emergency responders and family members from across the state gathered at the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial in Annapolis on June 6 to honor 10 volunteers who died in the line of duty. Joining them were volunteer firefighters from the Eastern Shore, including Denton and Easton departments.
The annual ceremony memorializes firefighters and first responders who died putting their lives on the line, officially marking their name with a plaque and calling attention to their heroic deeds. It’s an important honorary service for family, as well as the brothers and sisters who served with the fallen member, organizers said.
The names are added to the wall near a large statue depicting a group of firefighters, which makes up the physical memorial established in 2006. The memorial wall has dozens of names from fallen firefighters in every county and Baltimore City, including six in Talbot County, four in Queen Anne’s and another four in Dorchester County.
Many of the firefighters who were honored in Annapolis this year died in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Three of them died before 1950, but were honored for the first time after historians and firefighters found records of their deaths in the line of duty.
The honored firefighters include former members of Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services, Naval District Washington Fire Department and Baltimore City Fire Department. At least two of them died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19 when responding during the pandemic.
Last year, the ceremony was virtual, so Capt. Joe Cvach of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was happy to host a large event on a bright day in downtown Annapolis.
Cvach’s department honored David Hambrock, a fireman who served with the West Annapolis Volunteer Fire & Improvement Company. He collapsed on June 2, 1931, while responding to a call, and passed away.
“The people who are actually on the memorial, we’re here to take care of,” he said. “We make sure we gather everybody who has passed.”
Todd Berneski, the president of Denton Volunteer Fire Company, attended the service on behalf of his department. He shows up for the memorial every year out of “respect to the fallen.”
“It’s (also about) the families. They’ve suffered a huge loss in their lives, and it’s something that we can show respect for,” he said. “It’s something that has to be done, or at least I feel it has to be done. And this is a way I can give a little bit.”
Berneski even attends the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Frederick County, every October.
Firefighters raised a large Maryland flag above the statue memorial, which hung from two ladder trucks. Firetrucks colored in yellow, green and red paint lined the streets during the memorial service. Honorary color guards marched through the streets for a flag-bearing parade.
Families of the fallen firefighters dressed in white clothes symbolizing their grief and respect for their husband, wife, father, mother, sister, brother or other familial relation.
Marty Cropper, a widow of Capt. Leroy Cropper, who died in 1995, urged families in attendance to “call and tell stories about” their deceased family member and told them that it was “okay to cry.”
“This beautiful memorial in the back of you is a visible proof that your loved one will never be forgotten,” she said. “Greater love has no one than this — that someone lay down his life for his friends. This is exactly what our heroes did, and still do.”
In 2020 and 2021, Dennis Beard, the president of the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation, lost three people he had once served with: Jeff Schaffer, a paramedic with Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, Lt. William Sheffield, of the Baltimore City Fire Department and Brad Scott of Howard County’s fire department.
Beard honored their names at the ceremony, but expressed regret that he lost three of them around the same time.
“Our world is a fragile place, and there’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to show how true that is,” he said. Still, he left the crowd on a note of resilience and hope. “We want this memorial garden to be a place where you can find peace and remember the lives of your loved ones. Never forget.”
