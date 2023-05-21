EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation along with community partners Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals were awarded a $10,000 grant from The Arc in collaboration with the AmeriCorps/September 11 Day of Service and Remembrance Project for their collaborative community educational event series, “We Are One: Community Supporting Community.” The project will be one of many across the country that will pay tribute to the individuals lost and injured on September 11, 2001, as well as honor the first responders and the many others who have risen to service in a crisis. The purpose of this awareness effort is to empower the general public to be caring, responsive community members should their fellow citizens need their support and to be mindful of the work of first responders in their community.
The Talbot County Young Professionals, along with the Easton EDC, will support a series of public art activities during the summer open to everyone. The interactive events will focus on helping people that may be vulnerable in a crisis, such as people with disabilities, the elderly, and underserved community members. There will be a series of free, inclusive public art project days throughout the summer where everyone is encouraged to come learn about the effort and create their own work of art illustrating the theme, “We Are One: Community Supporting Community.” A selection of the entries will also be displayed on banners throughout the downtown Easton area in August and September, 2023.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to honor the work of our first responders and organizations that support the safety and wellness of our most vulnerable community members while empowering our community to help each other,” said Frank Gunsallus IV, chairman of the Talbot County Young Professionals.
The events will culminate in a public Day of Remembrance ceremony on the morning of September 11, 2023, in partnership with the Town of Easton, honoring the lives of those lost on 9/11. A featured speaker will be announced at a later date.
“The Easton EDC is excited to work with such important community partners through this impactful grant project. Through this community art contest and awareness talks, we are educating others so people can better understand their role in helping us to create a safe community for everyone,” noted Holly DeKarske, executive director.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity with such a supportive community and group of partners. Teaching our community how to keep themselves and their neighbors safe is the first step in making our community resilient and able to endure whatever may come our way,” added Geneva Schaffle, emergency management coordinator.
For more information, or to register your group to participate in the art events or to volunteer with the project, please contact the project coordinator, Deena Kilmon, director of strategic initiatives, Easton EDC, at deena@eastonedc.com or visit the website, DiscoverEaston.com/WeAreOne. Community groups are encouraged to volunteer as a group.
“We Are One: Caring for our Community” is funded through The Arc of The United States through a sub-grant from Ameri-Corps, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts for Patriot Day and the national 9-11 Day of Service and Remembrance Project.
