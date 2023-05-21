National 9/11 Museum and Memorial

The Last Column, standing in the center of the 9/11 Memorial Museum’s Foundation Hall, is covered in markings and tributes placed on the beam by Ground Zero workers and family members.

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation along with community partners Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals were awarded a $10,000 grant from The Arc in collaboration with the AmeriCorps/September 11 Day of Service and Remembrance Project for their collaborative community educational event series, “We Are One: Community Supporting Community.” The project will be one of many across the country that will pay tribute to the individuals lost and injured on September 11, 2001, as well as honor the first responders and the many others who have risen to service in a crisis. The purpose of this awareness effort is to empower the general public to be caring, responsive community members should their fellow citizens need their support and to be mindful of the work of first responders in their community.


