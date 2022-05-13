EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation has been granted $99,250 for use in the Main Street District of Downtown Easton. The award was part of the nearly $10 million announced by Governor Larry Hogan through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland.
The grants were awarded in two categories: business district improvements and facility improvements that support projects and activities to make public and private spaces safer. EEDC was one of 54 recipients, many of which were designated Main Street Maryland communities and neighborhoods or nonprofit organizations whose mission and work substantially contribute to the economic development of a local business district.
Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Community Safety Works awards grants to encourage the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design and beautification improvements, operational activities, community vigilance, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
Holly DeKarske, EEDC’s interim executive director, said, “This was a very unique funding opportunity for our Main Street Program to apply for, and we are very grateful to have our request fully funded. Beautification has been a high priority for downtown, and this will allow us to continue on some of the efforts that began last year.”
This funding will be used for Main Street District enhancement projects to maintain the safety and visual appearance of downtown, public parking lot signage, etc. There is also a matching grant program for merchants in the Main Street District to use for exterior projects related to beautification and safety, including items such as lighting, cameras, and outdoor decor.
