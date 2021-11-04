EASTON — A number of Talbot County Public Schools parents are raising concerns about the school district’s response to an incident involving a student bringing a knife to school and threatening another student on social media.
Questions on the school district’s response were initially raised in a Facebook post by Brittany Cintron, the mother of the student who was allegedly threatened by the knife. Cintron shared her concerns in a group for Easton Elementary School parents on Oct. 30, saying that another child had threatened her daughter with a knife several weeks prior and the child was now being allowed to come back to school.
Through interviews with Cintron, emails with Talbot County Public Schools and statements from officers at the Easton Police Department, The Star Democrat was able to compile a timeline of events related to the knife incident over the last three weeks.
On Oct. 11, several students reported to school administrators a threat they’d seen posted by a student on Snapchat targeting Cintron’s daughter, which reportedly said the knife was intended to be used on the girl.
During the day, Cintron’s daughter texted her mother saying that a student had brought a knife to school, but she didn’t know any specifics.
Cintron stated she wasn’t aware the knife had anything to do with her child until Wednesday, Oct. 13, when she received a phone call from EES Principal Lisa Devaric notifying her that her daughter was okay, but a threat had been made against her and the school was handling the issue. She asked for additional details about the threat, but Devaric said she was unable to disclose any information due to student privacy laws.
It wasn’t until later that Cintron learned the threat against her daughter was allegedly made on Snapchat — a social media site that her daughter doesn’t use, she said.
Lt. George Paugh, patrol supervisor and public information officer with the Easton Police Department, confirmed officers had responded to Easton Elementary on Wednesday, Oct. 13, due to reports of a child bringing a knife to the school. Paugh said officers learned the incident had actually occurred on Monday, Oct. 11, but police were not notified until Wednesday.
Police said they did not see or confiscate the knife when they responded to the elementary school on Oct. 13 because the knife had reportedly been taken home by the student two days earlier. School administrators did not respond to questions about what happened to the knife. Although officers didn’t see the knife, Cintron described it as a kitchen steak knife, based on her conversation with the responding officer.
Officers reviewed the written statements from students who knew about the threat and then filed a police report, Paugh said. Police would not provide a copy of the report, citing privacy laws surrounding juveniles.
Cintron’s Oct. 30 Facebook post in the parent group about the knife incident was removed shortly after it was posted due to the level of detail, according to group administrators. Since then, Cintron has created several more posts on her personal page about her daughter’s fears about returning to school, messages she’s received from school administrators and additional details surrounding the incident and meetings with the school.
In a phone interview, Cintron expressed her concern about the amount of stress her daughter is under, along with worries about her daughter’s mental health.
“I know that if she was in school when she was presented with a knife or, God forbid, any other weapon, I know with everything in me, my child would not defend herself,” Cintron said. “I know that I’m her defense.”
The child who brought the knife to school was expelled from Easton Elementary School several days after the incident. On Oct. 20, the child’s mother informed Cintron via text that she planned on appealing the decision.
In a Nov. 1 email, TCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith told Cintron that after the hearing and further consultation with law enforcement, school officials determined there was no evidence of a threat on her daughter’s life — a facet of the situation that may have contributed to the expulsion being overturned. It’s not clear when the child will return to school.
When asked for a comment, Talbot County Board of Education President Susan Delean-Botkin emailed The Star Democrat that Griffith would be responding. No contact was received by press time.
Even before an official statement was released, Cintron’s daughter found out from classmates that the other child was returning to school. Her friends asked her what she would do if she saw the other child and how she would react to a similar situation — questions that immediately elicited a sick feeling for Cintron’s daughter. The next day her daughter had to go to school, and Cintron said the child was vomiting and begging her mom to not send her back.
“I don’t think it’s fair to rob her of that or for me to pull her out of school when, you know, this child should not be in school,” she said. “That’s a luxury and privilege that she’s ruined for herself.”
Parents of students at Easton Elementary School were not officially informed of the situation until the principal sent out an email to the school community on Nov. 3. However, many found out through Cintron’s Facebook posts, some of which garnered hundreds of shares. Numerous parents were not happy to be hearing about the incident weeks afterward.
Jon Kahane said that he first heard about the incident from his fourth-grader at Easton Elementary just a few days ago. He shared his primary worries about his son, who was scared to hear that someone in his school had brought a knife, but also brought up additional concerns: What’s going on in that child’s household, who’s accountable for this?
“It blows my mind that I’m just finding out about this,” Kahane said, adding that he felt like the issue was being swept under the rug.
In her email, Devaric apologized for not immediately bringing the issue to parents’ attention, saying it was her “error.” She stated the knife was confiscated, the student was removed from the school and the parents and police were notified.
It remains unclear who confiscated the knife, who removed the child from the school and where the knife is currently located. TCPS spokesperson Debbie Gardner declined to answer questions from The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, citing that specific information regarding a disciplinary issue with a student is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Gardner also did not respond to a question asking why the police were notified two days after the incident.
Griffith and Devaric declined to comment directly on the situation and advised that additional questions be directed to Gardner.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
