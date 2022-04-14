EASTON — For Katie Spies, making a difference for her students in the same place she grew up in makes being honored as the 2022 Talbot County Public Schools Teacher of the Year just that much sweeter.
A kindergarten teacher at Easton Elementary, Spies says that her joy for teaching began after teaching swim lessons at the local YMCA and taking care of her younger sister, cultivating a love for teaching kids how to do things for the first time.
“I mean, they say everything you learned, you learned in kindergarten, which is true. Like all the first things that you ever learned how to do: reading your first book, learning how to add, literally learning how to count to 100,” she said. “So much happens from the moment you walk in the door to kindergarten to when you leave, like so much growth, no matter what level you’re on. You still grow so much socially, academically, from the beginning to the end of kindergarten.”
Armed with a love for teaching but unsure of what exactly she wanted to do, it wasn’t until her senior year of high school that she knew she wanted to teach kindergarten, thanks to the advice of one of her own teachers at Easton High School.
Faced with a decision to pick between teaching physical education or teaching in a classroom, Spies’ gym teacher gave her guidance on where to go with her desire in college, advising her that she would likely really enjoy building relationships with the kids in her classroom and having the experience of the students becoming “hers” for the year and after.
Spies attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated in December 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Following her graduation, Spies began substitute teaching while she applied for full-time positions at elementary schools across the shore, including Easton Elementary.
Although schools on the Eastern Shore weren’t hiring for early childhood positions following Spies’ graduation, she didn’t let it get her down. She started her full-time career in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, where she stayed for 12 years, before securing a position as a kindergarten teacher at Easton Elementary in 2015.
Moving into her classroom at the Easton Elementary became even more exciting for Spies knowing that she was in the same building as first-grade teacher Charlene DeShields’ classroom — Spies’ own teacher when she attended the elementary school and who Spies says is the reason why she became a teacher. In the new Easton Elementary building, Spies and DeShields have classrooms right across from each other.
“It’s a dream come true to just again be full circle and her to be across the hallway from me,” she said. “Even as a grown-up, to look for her and get advice from her or her to be there for me through anything.”
Throughout her time teaching, especially during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spies has faced anything and everything when it comes to giving her kindergarteners the best year she can. During her day-to-day interactions with her students, she’s faced numerous challenges, such as kids behaving differently or losing attention with virtual learning.
“You have to be ready to change up your game every 10 minutes or less, depending on the child, just to keep them engaged,” she said.
Determined to make an unusual year of virtual education similar to the experience the kids would have in person, Spies devised ways to keep her kids engaged even through a screen.
Spies obtained donated recyclable bags for her students and filled them with supplies for various lesson plans and science experiments. Every other week on Wednesdays, parents would come pick up the bags for their students, or Spies would deliver them to families unable to pick them up, so the kids would get new materials for the upcoming classes.
“I had parents say to me [that] their kids looked so forward to the Wednesday pickup days because it was like Christmas, like what was going to be in the bag?” she said.
Spies would also add holiday-themed items to the bags to teach her kids about different holidays in a fun way.
“So just in anything I feel in my life, I try to find the smile or find the joy in it, and so even though last year was tough and a challenge, we overcame it,” she said. “We made it forward, and I had so many parents at the end of last year that said that the kids couldn’t have had a better year and they loved every moment of it.”
Above all, Spies wants her kids to believe in themselves, even when things get tough.
“Katie Spies is an inspired, innovative educator who has a gift for helping all students reach their ultimate potential,” said Lisa Devaric, Easton Elementary School principal. “I am so proud and happy to see her receive this recognition for her work as a valued member of our team at Easton Elementary School.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
