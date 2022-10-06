EASTON — Fall is here, and there is no better place to experience the season and the month of October than downtown Easton. Easton is prepared to kick off the new season in earnest with a host of businesses, art galleries and restaurants gearing up for autumn.
“Autumn is the most beautiful time of the year on the Eastern Shore,” says Tim Boyle, owner of Vintage Books and Fine Arts in Easton. “With the cool crisp air and the vibrant rainbow of colors splashed across the landscape, it’s the perfect time for everyone to appreciate the extended, beautifully irregular coastline of Talbot County and all it has to offer.”
Today, Oct. 7, downtown Easton will invite visitors and neighbors to Easton Night Out. On the first Friday of each month, downtown Easton shops are open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and visitors can find a variety of art, delicious food and live music peppered throughout the streets. There will be live pumpkin carvings in front of Out of the Fire restaurant and Thompson Park, as well as autumnal decorations in many stores to create a feeling of seasonal warmth. The pumpkins will remain outside for everyone to enjoy as they explore downtown Friday night and Saturday.
Easton’s art galleries will also offer guests a feast for their senses. In celebration of their ninth anniversary, the Trippe Gallery will host a special reception on Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, featuring works from over 40 artists. Troika Gallery will host an opening reception for the classic works of Matt Zoll on Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that will run until the beginning of November.
The Academy Art Museum will host kids pumpkin painting this evening during Easton Night Out as well as the Talbot County Young Professionals’ Toys for Tots kickoff party and Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center’s Hispanic Heritage Month poster contest at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the 8, the Academy will host a concert by Kentavius Jones, Jordan Stanley and Ian Trusheim.
Downtown Easton’s boutiques are also ready for fall with everything you need to dress yourself and your home this season, from new autumn weather clothing, shoes, and accessories to new home decor. On first Fridays, Kiln Born offers kids night. Drop the kids from ages 6 to 14 off for pizza and a project and enjoy what the night has to offer downtown and on Oct. 9 they will host a glass blown ornament workshop. Lizzy Dee’s sweaters are also piled high (and getting higher) just in time for fall, so stop by to sip cider and explore their collection. Don’t forget to check out the pumpkin artistry downtown with carved pumpkins at Vintage Books, the Tidewater Inn, Legal Assets, Kiln Born, The Mercantile in Easton, Troika Gallery and more.
Live musical performances will be located throughout downtown Easton on Oct. 7 and 8, including The Sagacious Traveler, Honey Sol and Get in the Van. The Avalon will also have two great back-to-back concerts with the Black Opry Revue performing on Oct. 7 and the KISS Tribute Band Rock Bottom arriving on Oct. 8.
Easton Airport will host the 13th annual Easton Airport Day on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free event offers a unique opportunity to visit the community airfield and check out the rare aircraft, military jets, airport equipment and classic cars on display. The day will also feature demonstrations and other hands-on activities for the entire family.
For more information on these and other upcoming downtown events, visit eastonedc.com, call (410) 690-7348, or on Facebook at ‘Easton Downtown.’
