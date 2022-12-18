Jane Cross, with red hair, meets up with some friends from the community who have a cup of coffee at the market. The others in this photo include Maureen O’Tool Miller, Ana Rawley, and Gretchen Messick.
Evergrain Bakery of Chestertown sells the very popular sun bum, which is soft and chewy and packed with butter, sugar and cinnamon. You have to get there early to get one. This is Shawn Forest, who calls himself the bread guy.
Barry Harrington has a farm, Tuckahoe Creek Produce, near Adkins Arboretum.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Nick McMorris is selling Lyon Rum at the market. He was surprised by some early morning shoppers. He also helps distill some of the rum and his signature is on one of the bottles.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Crystal Callahan of Cordova sits behind a mound of apples, potatoes and eggs.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — Apples, jewelry, rum and guacamole all took a bow at the Easton Famers Market on Dec. 17. This direct maker-to-consumer and farm-to-table market runs at the Avalon from April to December. Saturday was the last day of the 2022 season.
“As an Avalon foundation employee, it is where I get my vegetables, salsa Christmas trees, live music and community. If I am not out of town, I go every week,” said Suzy Moore.
A long term vendor has a devoted following of customers.
“We had good weather, not bad for December. This is a good market no matter what the weather. We have a good customer base. They know I will be there no matter what,” said Barry Harrington, who owns Tuckahoe Creek Produce.
He has been coming to the market for over two decades.
Across the way, the sunlight glints off of perfectly lined up bottles of rum that are made in St. Michaels.
Nick McMorris of Lyon Rum said, “Lot of last minute shopping for the holidays. That is why we have a lot of cool little stocking stuffers. We have minis of all our different rums. I make the dark and the black rum. I do the distilling too. My signature is right there on the bottle.”
Just a few steps down the line takes consumers to people selling fresh eggs. A customer bought two dozen from a stand.
“I am just thrilled that it has been here through December and the weather has held out. I can’t wait for it to start back up,” said Mariana Lesher.
Crystal Callahan of Cordova sits behind a mound of apples, potatoes and eggs.
“I am going to miss the customers,” she said.
There is an organic farmer who makes delicious prepared Latin food like tacos from the Quarter Acre Farm tent. Her farm is in Greensboro. Andrea David Cetina works with her husband Juan Carlos Rosado-Cetina.
“Today we are selling tacos, quesadillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, ceviche and our sweet potatoes. It is nice to have a winter break. It will be nice to rest up and come back in April,” said Andrea.
She was bundled up from head to toe.
You can also find handmade jewelry by The Ornamental Plum and artist Jane Cross.
“This is an intaglio bee that I set in sterling silver. This is my third year at the market. I am looking forward to the break because I need to restock, get my inventory up. I range from five dollars for beaded bracelets to $120 for a beautiful shark’s tooth necklace,” said Cross.
There are many more dedicated bakers, kombucha makers and sellers of salmon and chicken. The market even has live music. The farmers market is a great to buy local and see friends. The market will return in April.
