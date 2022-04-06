EASTON — With spring officially in season, the opening of the Easton Farmers Market is just around the corner. Every Saturday, from opening day through Dec. 17, around 25-30 vendors set up pop-up shops that comprise the market. This year’s market will feature a variety of locally sourced fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods and fresh bread, fresh-cut flowers, dog treats, wild-caught salmon, oysters, kombucha, rum and spirits, Maryland wine, fresh-pressed juices, nursery plants, house plants, and hand-crafted items from from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on opening day, April 16.
The Avalon Foundation sponsors the successful farmers’ market.
“The Easton Farmers Market is a long-standing tradition spanning 40-plus years in its current format. Not only is it an opportunity to know your farmer, it’s also a place to connect with neighbors in a festive and relaxed open-air atmosphere,” said market manager Marie Nuthall. The market will feature live local music each week beginning at 10:30 a.m. The opening band will be the Julie Parsons Project with Darrell Parsons.
The market is located in downtown Easton, in the municipal parking lot on the 100 block of N. Harrison Street, north of Goldsboro Street. The market will operate through Dec. 17, rain or shine, and will continue to offer seasonal produce and other locally grown, produced and hand-crafted items. An interactive map showing vendor assignments is available online at https://maps.managemymarket.com/5308.
Currently, there is a waiting list for new vendors in the Saturday Market. For more information, contact the Marie Nuthall, Market Manager, marie@avalonfoundation.org.
