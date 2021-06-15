EASTON — An afternoon fire on June 14 incinerated a shed off Forest Landing Road and slightly burned a house on the same property.
Fifty firefighters from Easton, Cordova, Queen Anne-Hillsboro, Oxford, Trappe and St. Michaels arrived to battle the blaze after a service call at approximately 1:34 p.m. Firefighters from Tilghman Island were on standby.
The one-alarm fire took about 15 minutes to control, with firefighters bringing in a tanker task force and truck to douse the flames, according to C.R. Chance, the fire chief for Easton Volunteer Fire Department.
No one was injured, but the shed at the edge of the property's lawn had completely disintegrated into charred wood and a skeleton frame after the fire went out. The house was singed and black on one side, while another shed also caught on fire and had significant damage.
Ronnie Secrist, a neighbor who lives next door, said he grabbed a small fire extinguisher from his house and tried to put out the fire. But it had enlarged to a blazing conflagration and had leaped to the second shed and the house.
"By the time I got there, it had spread that quick," he said. "It was just too much. I couldn't handle the rest of it."
