EASTON — Living with Alzheimer’s disease or being a friend or relative of someone with those conditions can be extremely stressful. That’s why a national organization that raises funds for those who suffer with Alzheimer’s or other dementia is coming to Easton for a fundraising walk.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to town on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first walk to include the Mid-Shore will gather at Easton High School beginning at 9 a.m. for registration and 10 a.m. for the actual walk. Walkers can choose from a 3-mile format or a 1.5-mile format. Participants are asked to wear purple and comfortable shoes.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place in over 600 communities nationwide and is the largest event that raises awareness and funds to be used in the care, support and research of persons with Alzheimer’s disease. The organization is hoping to raise $25,000 with the Easton walk, to benefit those in need.
The event is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. The funds from the event will go to Maryland families who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Leslie Zimmerman, spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association, talked about how this fundraiser impacts local families.
“This is a family-friendly event for persons of all ages,” Zimmerman said. “Individuals, teams and business support are key to the success of this event, while providing a forum for anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia to fight for a cure.”
In Maryland, there are more than 110,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia and 242,000 people providing unpaid care valued annually at $6,810,000,000.
The Alzheimer’s Association is an international voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction, early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For more information on the walk, visit alz.com or call 301-272-3900.
