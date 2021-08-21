EASTON — The town of Easton is getting $16.4 million from the federal pandemic spending package passed in March and will use the money to launch a COVID-19 relief grant program for residents, small businesses and non-profit organizations, while also upgrading crucial town infrastructure.
Easton plans to spend all the money by the end of 2024. The town received half of the funding — $8.2 million — on Aug. 12. The remaining funds are expected to arrive in August of 2022, according to the town. The money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act.
The spending bill was passed by Congress earlier this year to help alleviate the coronavirus pandemic's impact, and the bill was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Tracy Ward, executive director for the Easton Economic Development Corporation, applauded Easton for working with the federal government to get the funding during the pandemic.
“Easton is to be commended for its prompt action on this relief program that will result in critical one-time investments strengthening the town’s economic base," she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has hurt many businesses, nonprofits and workers impacted by shutdowns, restrictions and changes in consumer and business spending
Easton will financially support small businesses, nonprofits and impacted industries through the grant program on its town website.
All Easton nonprofit and business owners that have been in operation since at least January 2020 and can show a loss of revenue or expenses incurred since March 3, 2021, are encouraged to fill out an application at: https://eastonmd.gov/562/American-Rescue-Plan-Application.
Applications will be approved and the money sent out on a rolling basis. There is no application period with a specific open and close date.
Easton will set up a committee, made up of its finance officers, that will review and recommend approval of applications, which will be formalized after the Easton Town Council votes on the recommendations.
ARPA funds will also assist workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers. And it will benefit Easton by supplementing the loss of revenue for the town, and help with necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The town does not have a breakdown on the exact the allocation of funds, but Mayor Robert Willey said Easton will prioritize its needs in a specific order with the goal to "help a lot of people and businesses. We will do our best to get it into needed hands as quickly as possible."
"I would expect the council to zero in on those projects where the most people are affected i.e. drainage and flooding issues, nonprofits that serve the greater number of people, ones that have not previously received funding," he said in an email. "Infrastructure needs, public safety issues, small businesses and non-profits would be the order to categorize applications. The council has the discretion to change the order mentioned."
Still, businesses and nonprofits should get a large share of funding. Willey said that Easton “intend(s) to honor as many requests as possible and fund the many necessary infrastructure repairs and upgrades."
"In many cases, we will be adding amenities to the town that will benefit everyone, such as park improvements, environmental upgrades, streetscapes," he said in a press release. "The process of application reviews will take a significant amount of time, so as always, your patience will be appreciated.”
Charlie Connolly, Easton's assistant finance officer, said this was a "unique, generational opportunity for the town."
“We need to ensure that this one-time infusion of funds has lasting impacts on the families and businesses of Easton," he said.
