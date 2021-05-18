EASTON — The Easton Town Council reversed a public assembly permit it had amended and approved on Monday, May 17, for the Juneteenth Talbot Boys rally — and then OK'd the original permit submitted by march organizers.
The council changed course on the amended permit and subsequently approved the original permit all during a short special meeting on Tuesday, May 18, with officials voting unanimously for the change.
The march and rally are scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Organizers want the Talbot Boys Confederate memorial removed from the county courthouse lawn.
The amended permit passed Monday required gatherers to group together at Glenwood Avenue and head down the sidewalks toward the Talbot Boys statue on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn, a route change meant to mitigate potential disruption to businesses in downtown Easton.
The original permit's gathering place is at the Tred Avon Shopping Center, and protesters will march down Glebe Road toward the courthouse.
Mayor Robert Willey said Monday's decision to amend the permit "caused quite an uproar."
Councilman Al Silverstein, who motioned for the amendment, said Easton Police Chief David Spencer "explained some things I was not aware of" during a discussion, which prompted the reversal.
During the special meeting, Spencer explained that the original request was "safer, more open, more easily controllable" than jamming marchers on a sidewalk.
"If we were to move a thousand or more people into Glenwood Avenue, the more we reflected on it, we were going to move them into a predominantly residential neighborhood?" he asked. "Where there's kids and people playing all the time?"
The council change also comes after Richard Potter, the president of the Talbot County branch of the NAACP, sent a disapproving email to the entire Easton Town Council.
Potter, one of the organizers of the Juneteenth rally, was upset that the council's amended permit was not communicated with him or other organizers. He also alleged the council's decision was "built completely on systemic racism by making attempts to confine the market within the black community."
"Tonight's process was clearly inequitable and filled with no valid or justifiable reason," he wrote in the email referring to the Monday council meeting. "I would highly recommend you pay close attention to the message this council is sending."
With the original permit back in motion, marchers will gather around 11 a.m. at the Tred Avon Shopping Center, then go down Marlboro Avenue and Glebe Road to ultimately converge on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn and protest the Confederate statue. The rally is expected to last until 2:10 p.m.
North Washington Street, Federal Street and Dover Street will be closed during the event, according to the town manager.
The May 17 vote for the amended permit was 3-2, and it revealed a divide over how the town wanted to handle the large protest on June 19, which could reach up to 1,000 people.
At the May 17 meeting, Silverstein cited safety concerns and disruption to downtown businesses.
"I have more than questions, I have a concern," he said. "Our business districts have been impacted greatly by COVID, and we're now talking about closing our business districts on Marlboro Avenue and Tred Avon. I don't have a problem with the rally downtown, but I don't think that's the best route."
Silverstein said he preferred a route that wouldn't impact businesses, and was also "worried about the public safety side" of the protest. He said the Glenwood Avenue route "was less intrusive" and wouldn't tie up businesses.
Councilman Ron Engle explained the financial impact to the town was also excessive. The protest is estimated to cost the town $14,000, with police and other officials there to ensure safety.
"The cost to the town is pretty high," Engle said. "That's more than we pay for any event other than Waterfowl or Plan Air."
Don Abbatiello also agreed that there were safety issues with the marchers heading out of the Tred Avon Shopping Center.
Abbatiello, Engle and Silverstein all voted for the amended permit on May 17, with Council President Megan Cook and Councilman Elmer Davis against. The council voted 5-0 in its reversal on May 18.
The council's concerns about the original permit surprised Potter. He submitted the complete application for the permit on April 12 and met multiple times with the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff's Office.
Police had inquired during preliminary meetings about a potential impact to businesses, and if the protesters could take a different route down the sidewalks, according to First Sgt. Eric Kellner.
"Our recommendation to them was to keep them on the sidewalks, then we wouldn't have to shut down the streets," Kellner said."But they were not very receptive to that."
Potter said the original route from the Tred Avon Shopping Center was in walking distance for everyone to meet up and "start the march on time." It would also be too difficult to coordinate 1,000 or more marchers in single file down sidewalks from Glenwood Avenue.
Potter disagreed with council members about the financial cost and potential business disruptions, calling the concerns "overt" and evidence that there was "inequity" involved in the council's decision-making process.
"Let's take a deeper look at this issue," he said. "Are you saying that you are more concerned about business culture than you are about marginalized people's culture and justice and equality?"
