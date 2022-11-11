EASTON — Cadets in the Easton High School NJROTC hosted the annual Community Veterans Celebration Wednesday evening to honor local veterans and commemorate their service.
The celebration opened with a presentation of the colors, followed by the school band playing the National Anthem. One cadet read “It is the Soldier,” a poem emphasizing the importance of soldiers’ sacrifices in giving Americans their freedom.
Cadet Matthew Svehla read a passage explaining the origin and meaning of Veterans Day.
“Among veterans there exists a shared identity of dedication to the ideas of freedom and democracy, a sense of pride and understanding, respect for each other, because they realized that they have each contributed to the greater good,” he said. “Our veterans understand the true essence of America.”
Veterans present at the celebration were asked to stand for recognition when their branch of service was called, with the band playing each branch’s song.
The cadets then observed a table of honor ceremony to remember missing and fallen veterans. Five empty places were set at the white cloth-draped round table, with each representing one of the country’s armed forces.
A single red rose displayed in a vase on the table was intended to remind the community of the lives of the missing or fallen Americans and their loved ones who keep the faith while seeking answers.
The table also displayed a red ribbon, a slice of lemon, a pinch of salt, a lighted candle, a Bible and an inverted glass. An empty chair at the table symbolized a seat that remains unclaimed by soldiers who haven’t returned home.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Bernie Liswell spoke to the audience at the celebration. After 38 years of service to the United States spanning from the Vietnam War to the Global War on Terrorism, Liswell continues to serve his community, especially veterans and youth.
Liswell commended the cadets for their pride in their jobs and their units, saying they should be congratulated for their service to the community. He then shared his varied experiences in the Army.
He also gave three pieces of advice to the young cadets: stay focused, prepare yourself for the future and don’t let anyone steal your dreams.
Another cadet closed out the ceremony with a final expression of respect for veterans in attendance: a reading of “The Watch,” a poem commonly read at the retirement ceremony of a United States Navy officer.
