Easton High School’s Culinary Arts Program has been identified as “Exemplary” by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission following an onsite visit and re-accreditation earlier this year.
EASTON — Easton High School’s Culinary Arts Program has been identified as “Exemplary” by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission.
To qualify as an ACFEF Exemplary Program, a program must be confirmed in full compliance with ACFEF standards on based on an extensive application process and site visit. Those programs receive a grant of Accreditation and the Exemplary status. The Easton High School program, led by Linda Brown and Joseph Candel, is one of 11 exemplary programs in Maryland. Additionally, Easton High’s Program is one of five exemplary programs in Maryland that is located in a comprehensive high school, meaning students are able to complete the Culinary Arts Program while also having access to all other high school courses.
In February, a team evaluating the program conducted an onsite visit. Utilizing a checklist and comparison of the program to the nationally recognized ACFEF Standards, the team determined that the program had substantially met the required eight standards areas in their entirety: Eligibility, Program Mission and Goals, Organization and Administration, Faculty and Staff, Curriculum, Facilities, Student Services and Assessment. A special emblem reflecting this prestigious status will be placed next to Easton High School’s information on the ACF website.
“Talbot County students are extremely fortunate to have access to the Culinary Arts Program,” said Robin Werner, Curriculum Supervisor for Career and Technical Education. “Students completing our program have found great success applying their skills and knowledge to internships, careers and post-secondary opportunities.”
“Despite the challenges of the past two school years, our instructors showed incredible innovation and creativity to ensure students received the training necessary to be successful,” she continued. “We are also grateful to the local community partners who have played a part in our student’s success as interns. The exemplary status is a true testament to the dedication of our instructors, students and our community.”
