EASTON — The Easton High Spanish Honor Society inducted nine new members into their chapter prior to the end of the school year.
The Spanish Honor Society (SHS) recognizes achievement for high school students enrolled in Spanish, and seeks to further the ideals of scholarship, leadership, service and character. The SHS was formally organized in 1953, and there are now over 3,500 national and international chapters. The Easton High School chapter was established in in 2017. The name of the chapter is “Quetzalcoatl” which is the combination of the Nahuatl words “plumed bird” and “serpent” and was a major deity in ancient Mesoamerica. The chapter’s motto is "All Together."
Jeremy Hillyard, Spanish teacher, is the Advisor for the Chapter and coordinates the application process and induction. In order to be considered for membership in the Easton High chapter, students must meet the following criteria:
Be currently enrolled in or have completed at least Spanish 3.
Have a minimum grade point average (final GPA) of 3.0 overall for the last semester completed.
Have earned a high average in the last Spanish course completed.
Must complete a written application which includes information about themselves, information regarding their final GPA and Spanish average, and the student’s scholarship and character.
Must not receive negative feedback regarding their character from any member of the high school staff.
The 2022 Easton High Spanish Honor Society inductees are as follows:
Daniela Fuentes-Diaz
Yuliana Jimenez-Colchado
Jimmy Monroy-Pantoja
Sofia Morales-Cortez
Lucas Ponce Mendez
Sophia Principe
Jair Ramirez-Martinez
Sheyla Ramirez-Ramirez
Colin Smith
The following students held officer positions in the Chapter during the 2021-2022 school year:
Ashley Granados-Martinez — President
Coco Ni — Vice President
Delvin Berduo-Nolasco — Officer At Large
"It is truly inspiring to lead a group of high achieving students with such an appreciation for the Spanish language,” Hillyard said. “Being a member of Spanish Honor Society has also given students an important role in serving the Hispanic population both in our school as well as in our community through participation in student-led service projects. These projects allow students to use Spanish in a useful and meaningful way to foster positive connections while also addressing community needs."
