EASTON — Celebrating her fifth year at Talbot County Public Schools, Easton High School’s Berenice Orellana was honored as the 2022 TCPS Support Staff of the Year on Thursday, April 7.
In her role as multilingual family liaison at EHS, Orellana primarily assists and facilitates communications between staff, students and parents of English Language Learner students, serving as their advocate.
Her range of daily tasks includes wearing multiple hats as an instructional assistant and interpreter: monitoring students’ academic progress and ensuring they stay on track for graduation, providing interpretation services for parent communications and conferences, translating and administering assignments and assessments, serving as an instructional assistant, assisting student services with home visits and addressing attendance issues, and collaborating with local partners to fulfill student needs.
The Star Democrat interviewed Orellana after she received the special award.
How did you feel receiving this honor?
“Honestly I was humbled by it,” she said. “I think everyone who was nominated was nominated for very good reasons and all were deserving. It was a very emotional experience.”
What prompted you to go into education?
“I think education chose me more than I chose it. I was a stay at home mom for 15 years, this was a decision we had made as a married couple. When the opportunity came to go back to work I applied for an Instructional Assistant position to assist the ELL team.”
Prior to working at TCPS, Orellana assisted in teaching a course called “Survival Spanish” to police academy cadets at Wor-Wic Community College, along with occasional translation for therapists in the community.
What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced?
“I didn’t realize I would have to re-teach myself many of the subjects I learned in high school, because just translating and interpreting for the students wasn’t enough,” she said. “They needed actual instruction in their native language.”
“Science and math are universal; however, U.S. history and government are not,” Orellana continued. “We can ask a 5-year-old why we celebrate the Fourth of July and he’ll respond with a colorful and imaginative story of what they’ve heard or what they’ve been taught in their young lives, or you can ask a high school student about the history or government policies are of any South or Central American country and most of them won’t know simply because they don’t have to, it’s not anything that we really teach.”
“The same goes for newcomers. They can tell you exactly what their government is about or their history, but they don’t really know much about the U.S. history, so we have to start at the beginning.”
“Aside from that, for some of the students, English is not their second language, it’s their third language,” Orellana added. “In other cases, these students have only had the opportunity to complete elementary school, so there’s a lot more to these wonderful young people and I think that it’s our job to help them achieve it.”
From Orellana’s perspective, teachers at Easton High School have adjusted to teaching more ELL students, even though it’s still a learning process with being flexible and mindful when planning curriculums and assignments for the students.
“My job quickly evolved from interpreting in classes to students looking to me for other supports,” she said of her first year at EHS.
“Many of our students leave their entire lives behind and move here with complete strangers because of a desperate situation forcing them to leave their home countries. They need emotional support, guidance and direction and sometimes help with making decisions just like any teenager. I have the same conversations with many of my students that I have with my own children, the same words of encouragement and pride, but sometimes I have to express disappointment and set boundaries.”
What are some of your favorite memories at EHS with students and parents?
“When I first started working here, I had the privilege of working with Ms. Harp in her biology classes. The students were required to make presentations and some of them could only do this in Spanish,” Orellana said. “We explained to the English speaking students that if they didn’t understand what was said, they could now understand what life is like for our Spanish-speaking students all of the time.
The environment was very welcoming and supportive and we all learned so much together and I credit Ms. Harp for this,” she continued. “By the end of the year, my students were able to make presentations in English. In 2020, this first group of students graduated, and seeing this happen brought me so much joy.”
What hurdles have you had to overcome?
“A fellow staff member once told me ‘you can’t help everyone.’ This was perhaps the best and the worst thing to say to me,” Orellana said.
“This year, I have seen so much more anxiety, and there is no end to the support that is needed for these students. Many have lost parents and grandparents to COVID and were unable to return to their home country to attend services and grieve with their families. They don’t have access to supports like therapists, so we have to fill in the gap for them.”
Orellana added that seeing a lack of diversity in Talbot County after she moved to the area 18 years ago also opened her eyes to the lack of support for non-English speaking students.
In an email, Orellana later said:
“Having proficient Support Staff is the secret to a well-run school, and I can say with great confidence that we are not only the backbone, but in many cases the heart of the school. This does not take away from the significant and vital work that teachers, administrators and counselors commit to doing everyday. Nonetheless, there is a lot of time consuming and tedious work that’s done in order to ensure the follow through of that work.”
“My work title does not limit me to our ELL students. All students regardless of race, ethnicity, background, or any other society-appointed label, need and deserve the same things: kindness, patience, encouragement, and someone in their corner cheering them on. This can make or break the trajectory of a student’s future. Support staff fill in the gaps so that no student falls through the cracks. The job title says it all, we are Support Staff; we support our students, our schools and each other.”
Above all, Orellana hopes that once her students — whom she described as “great, amazing, brilliant young minds” — graduate, they find themselves somewhere that’s going to be kind and welcoming to them.
“These are kids, that’s what they need: they need to be welcomed and they need people to be kind to them, and at the end of the day, that’s it.”
