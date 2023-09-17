On Monday, Sept. 11, the Town of Easton hosted a Council of State Community Development Agencies tour in conjunction with the Department of Housing and Community Development.
COSCDA is a national organization that specializes in collaborating with states to help promote and enhance community development programs that better communities. Each year COSCDA visits a different state, and the state selects one town to tour and highlight relevant projects in their region. This year Easton was selected as the town to represent Maryland for this tour.
Mayor Megan Cook said, “It is really an honor to be chosen to represent the state of Maryland for this, especially as a relatively small town. The fact that we are able to promote so many important and interesting projects on a national stage is remarkable. We’re very proud to show off so much positivity and progress around our community.”
The tour brought in over 150 visitors from around the country to visit various grant-funded programs taking place in and around Easton. They were brought in on four large charter buses that each had a detailed schedule covering highlighted projects. These project locations they visited were Housing on the Hill/Buffalo Soldier House, the Talbot Senior Center, Channel Marker Inc., Critchlow Adkins Children’s Center, SHORE UP!/Early Head Start, St. Vincent de Paul and Galloway Meadows Apartments.
Once guided to each location, guests were met by staff professionals with expertise in their project site to give a localized tour of the premises. Guests were given a unique look into each location and were able to ask specific questions related to the funding and follow through of these projects.
Town Manager Don Richardson, who helped guide the Housing on the Hill portion of the tour said, “It was a really impressive showing. Each group that came through were engaged and asked intelligent questions about the funding and construction processes involved. You could tell that they were interested in the town, and genuinely enjoyed the experience.”
Mayor Megan Cook added, “I think it’s really important for people to see the positive effects these decisions have on our communities — to be able to see how far grants and funding go towards helping people in their everyday lives. It all sounds nice on paper, but to be able to experience that kind of change in person — I think that’s really special.”
