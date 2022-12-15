ST. MICHAELS — A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit called Love to Langa is raising money for a Montessori preschool being built in South Africa. This will give 200 students ages 3-6 the opportunity to experience an otherwise unavailable world class education. The nonprofit is led by an Easton couple that has a history of philanthropy and helping out.
It is the same couple that welcomed a Ukrainian family, the Ecks, into their Easton home; their names are Jon and Amy Ostroff. They started the 501 (c)(3) in 2010. She is the co-founder and president.
The Ostroffs first got introduced to South Africa at a fundraiser where no one had bid on an African safari trip that was being offered. They won the trip and did a tour of the poorer, Black parts of Johannesburg called townships. They met a woman who had over 30 orphans in her three-bedroom home. They were also struck by how far the dollar stretched in South Africa.
“The dollar is so strong in South Africa that we can do there for 15% of what would it would cost us here. It is like seven or eight to one. You can do so much more there than you can here,” Jon Ostroff said.
“Love to Langa works mainly in the townships near Cape Town and we focus on early childhood education. There is no education that is free and available for the preschool age, which is where kids really learn how to learn. So it is critical for kids to be stimulated. We wanted to bring that kind of quality education to an underserved community,” said Amy.
They had a fundraising event at Guilford & Co. in St. Michaels, which donated 10% of any sales to Love to Langa.
“We had a few generous donations from the local event, but our supporters are from across the U.S. It really helps that Love to Langa is a 501 (c)(3) and donations are tax deductible. We have started construction in earnest and videos and photos are on our social media. We still need $300,000 by the end of June to stay on track,” she said.
COVID-19 slowed the project down, but they are back up and running.
“In the 14 years since we started Love To Langa, we have had incredible generosity from faith organizations and schools in the U.S. and abroad. We would welcome participation from local organizations. People can also spread the word. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,” said Amy.
She said that a $50 a month donation provides scholarship support and the parents pay the other half.
“In the temporary micro-school we set up, our three-year-old kids are already reading and energized. This is amazing given that the school is located in a challenged community in South Africa. If anyone goes to visit Cape Town, we love visitors. Major donors will be invited to the opening of the Montessori school next fall and can witness a miracle while also seeing one of the most beautiful places on Earth,” she said.
Another thing they noticed is that one of the big causes of death among children in Langa was drowning. So they built a swimming academy where kids can learn to swim.
