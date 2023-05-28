EASTON — Tom Hill of Easton was just 18 months old when his father was killed in action on June 7, 1944, in fighting in France as allied forces battled their way inland after the amphibious landing the day before.
Howard Hill, a private first class infantryman in the 401st Glider Infantry Regiment, lost his life the day after he came ashore on D-Day in the famed World War II invasion of Normandy.
The invasion, known as Operation Overlord, allowed the Allies a foothold to open up a western front against the German army, but it had tragic and fatal implications for many, including Easton’s own Hill.
Hill was 29 at the time of his death, just days from 30, and he left behind a widow, a young son and a community where he had grown and thrived.
Hilly, a son of Easton
Howard Bruner Hill was born in 1914 in Pocomoke. He moved to Easton around 1920.
Hill grew up in a house on Dover Street across from the old post office, two doors down from the Tidewater Inn. As a teen, he attended Easton High School, where pictures of Hill with the basketball and soccer teams indicated he was “a pretty good athlete,” his son said.
The Hill family has roots in Talbot going back to the 1700s, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia back to the 1600s. His mother’s family, the Shannahans, are a well-known Talbot name. His parents attended high school together.
“I remember my mother telling me when he asked her out, she was just delighted because she always thought he was so handsome, and she always wished he’d ask her out — and by golly, one day he did,” Hill said with a chuckle.
After graduating, Howard attended a year at Washington College, all his parents had the money for, and afterward he entered the working world.
After his death, the Easton Lions, of whom Hill was a founding member, created an award of a watch given to an outstanding Easton High School senior each year who best exemplifies sportsmanship and academic achievement. An article in the March 12, 1948, Star Democrat tells about Hill’s athletic prowess, in addition to his outstanding character.
According to the article, Hill played on the varsity baseball and basketball teams, and he was part of the Easton High School soccer team that won the Eastern Shore Championship in 1929. Tom’s wife Cathy volunteers at the Talbot Historical Society in Easton, where she shared the family’s photos of Hilly that had been uploaded into the organization’s extensive and detailed database. The photos show Hilly first as a child, then as an athlete, pictured on school teams.
He took an interest in golf, and was in good company with his eventual brother-in-law, local golf star Bill Shannahan. Bill was perennial champion at Talbot Country Club, but 1938 was Hilly’s year.
Tom Hill called his Uncle Bill the “Tiger Woods of the Eastern Shore” who won the Eastern Shore championship three times in addition to numerous Talbot titles.
Tom recalled with a laugh the Star Democrat headline in the Sept. 2, 1938, paper proclaiming his dad’s win: “Hill Wins The Golf Championship: Was A Great Contest: Shannahan Was Sick.” The article called Hill “one of the club’s most enthusiastic young golfers,” and said the 39 hole finals was “the most exciting and closest in the history of the club.”
Howard Hill and Mary Shannahan were married in August 1940; Tom was born Christmas Day in 1942.
Porter Matthews, Hill’s best friend, wrote a letter to the Star Democrat after Hill’s death. Tom Hill remembers the quote: “The horrors of war reach deep within our local community with the passing of Howard Hill.”
“I think my dad was kind of a special person in the sense that he was very loving and accepting of people,” Hill said. He recalled a phone call he received about three years ago from the daughter of one of the soldiers Howard served with in Redding, England. The woman told him, “My father loved your father.” The woman explained to him her father was Italian, and that in those days, persons of Italian descent “weren’t always embraced.” “Your father embraced my father, he just saw him as a person,” she told Hill.
“It’s stories like that that I’ve gotten over the years that make me think that my dad was just a very loving person,” he said. The photograph of Hill with his comrades says a thousand words to Tom.
Hill, who was three days shy of his 30th birthday when he was killed, was referred to as “The Old Man” by his buddies, most of whom were around 20 years old.
There’s a picture Hill remembers in the Star Democrat of a 1946 meeting of the Easton Lions club. Howard had been a founding member in 1939. Walter McCord, owner of McCord’s Laundry and friend of Hill’s said, “The club stood in honor of my father.”
“I’ve always thought about that, how he must have been liked and respected,” Tom said.
Called to service
Hill’s service number begins with a number “3,” denoting he was drafted, and he entered the service in February 1943. He got that number in October 1940, before the U.S. entry in the war, with more than a thousand other men. His number ended with 380, and he was 380th of 2,109 on the list published of draft-eligible men published in the Oct. 25, 1940, Star Democrat.
Hill’s best friend, Porter Matthews, wanted Howard to enlist in the Navy with him in the summer of 1942. “Come on, Hilly. Let’s enlist together,” Matthew said. Hill was the manager at Blades and Company men’s clothing store in Easton at the time. “No, I’m going to wait and get my Christmas bonus,” Hill said.
Hill, like many young men at the time, ended up in the infantry. Matthews joined the Navy and returned safely — Hill joined the army and didn’t return. Tom said while he has often second-guessed his father’s decision to wait to enlist, because waiting likely meant he got a more dangerous job, he acknowledged it might not have mattered and there’s no way to know.
The Easton soldier was assigned to the 401st Glider Infantry Regiment, which would eventually be deployed to the invasion of France as part of the famed 101st Airborne Division.
Landing in France
Glider troops were used by both the Allies and Axis as part of an airborne assault strategy in which troops would be towed to the battlefield in a glider that would land rather than parachuting in individually.
However, prior to the battle, Hill’s unit was assigned to come ashore amphibiously and link up with the troops who parachuted and glided in overnight.
Hill landed on Utah Beach on the afternoon of D-Day, and his unit made their way inland through the infamously hedgerowed farm country of coastal France to rendezvous with their comrades.
Tom Hill doesn’t know much about his dad’s experience there in Normandy beyond his landing on the beach at about 3 p.m. on June 6, concurrent with the landing of tank reinforcements going ashore.
“He made it to shore. Their goal was to take a town,” Tom said. “The next day is when he was lost.”
A company of heroes in the difficult early hours of the invasion
While not much is known to the Hill family about Hilly’s combat experience in France, after action reports and official military histories tell the story of what his unit experienced in the hours after the Allies began to establish their beachhead in France.
The 401st came ashore on Utah Beach, a landing beach that saw a relatively lighter enemy resistance. Despite less catastrophic losses than the adjacent Omaha Beach landing zone, troops on Utah were still greeted with danger and death. Hilly and the men of his unit initially set foot on the bloodstained and mine and obstacle strewn French beach, climbed over the concrete seawall, and began making their way through the farm fields iconically bordered with large and impenetrable walls of vegetation.
Through the night and into the next day, the 401st made their way to link up with other elements of the 101st Airborne Division, with the immediate goal of capturing the town of Carenton, a key part of the plan to secure the port of Cherbourg and open the continent to the flood of Allied men and war material.
The Army’s official 1948 history monograph “Utah Beach to Cherbourg” described the nature of the fighting as American paratroopers found themselves engaged with a German paratrooper unit who had randomly been in the area conducting counter-invasion training exercises.
The fighting was steady, and with dwindling ammunition supplies as a pressing concern, one American colonel and two of his men responded to overtures of German surrender by approaching the German position with an orange flag to symbolize a cease fire. Firing began again, and the colonel and one of his men were injured.
The Americans crawled back to their lines, but after firing slackened again, they made another attempt to advance. They were met on the way by wounded Germans, who told them many of their comrades wished to surrender, but were being threatened with being shot by the German officers. The colonel sent one of the Germans back to his unit with the warning they must surrender in 30 minutes or be destroyed by “our overwhelming forces.” A number of the German troops responded to the bluff and surrendered, while others fled to the more strongly held enemy position in Carenton.
In the French village Angoville-au-Plain, where just beyond the cluster of houses the 1/401 Glider Infantry ended the day on June 7, there was more heroism, but of a different kind.
A monument engraved in French and English stands outside of the church at the main intersection of the village. The stone honors two 101st Airborne medics: “For humane and life saving care rendered to 80 combatants and a child in this church in June 1944.”
During the 101st Airborne’s fight against the German 6th Parachute Regiment, 10 Americans were killed. It is possible that Howard Hill was among that number.
Missing in action
Howard Hill’s status of “missing in action” was reported on the front page of the July 28, 1944, Star Democrat, more than seven weeks after he lost his life that day in Normandy.
The brief article said Hill’s wife received a telegram from the War Department earlier in the week telling her he was listed as MIA on June 7.
Details were scant, but his family drew inferences. “As he was a member of the glider infantry troops, Pfc. Hill’s family assumes that he was in the invasion of France,” the article said.
Another Easton man was listed as missing in action on the same page. Philip H. Ewing’s parents had been informed he was missing. The Easton High School grad had learned to fly at Easton Airport, had enlisted in 1942 and received his military pilot’s wings a year later.
Ewing was flying his P-51 over France when he was shot down. According to his 2009 obituary, he hid in a French family’s barn for six weeks until American forces liberated the area.
Another article on the page reports that an Easton pastor’s brother was killed in action fighting with the 29th Infantry Division in France.
Other articles on the page talk about the war effort at home and abroad, while others mention the possibility of a new youth center, the convening of the circuit court and the expanded incidence of Japanese beetles.
A community loses a beloved son
The confirmation of Hill’s death came the next month, and it was reported in the Sept. 7, 1944, Star Democrat.
“The ravages of the present war reached deep into the heart of Easton last week, when the War Department advised Mrs. Howard B. Hill that her husband, previously reported missing, was killed in action on June 7,” the article said.
“Hilly, as he was affectionately known by everyone, was one of the most popular and best loved young men in the community. To know him was to love him, and Hilly’s many friends reached into every walk of life,” the tribute continued.
“Few young men have made such an impression on a community, and whether it be community life, business or athletics, he always exemplified the highest ideals and was considered to be a true sportsman to the letter. These attributes are certain to be a monument to him in the community for years to come,” the article said.
The article states Hill was killed during the invasion, and it listed his civilian work and affiliations and the family he wouldn’t be returning to.
The article credited Hilly’s dear friend Porter Matthews with writing the touching tribute, and it closed with a quote from Matthews: “He will be sorely missed, and as for me, the town will never be the same without him.”
Living legacy
Hilly’s name and memory lives on, in his family, and in an Easton Lions scholarship named in his honor.
Tom and Cathy Hill have two kids and four grandkids. Tom works at Morgan Stanley with his son, Brad, and his daughter Jennifer lives and works in the Washington, DC, area.
The scholarship is still given out each year as it has been since its inception in 1948.
Howard B. Hill’s name is engraved in stone, in addition to the hearts and minds of his family and friends.
One engraving is in the courtyard area of the Talbot County Courthouse on the World War II memorial. The name there is accompanied by the other sons of Talbot on the post-war list of American war deaths by county. The list gives the names, service numbers, branches and the type of death.
Several, like Hill, were killed in action. Other died of wounds received in battle, and others lost their lives in the highly hazardous training and operational cycle of the military of a nation locked in a brutal and extensive war.
Hill’s name is also engraved on a stone panel at the Maryland World War II memorial sited on a hillside in Annapolis overlooking the Severn River, and on the other side of the river, the state’s capital and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Howard Hill’s name is also engraved on the marble cross where he rests in peace amongst the 8,500 other crosses and stars of David in the American military cemetery on the Normandy coast.
Tom Hill has visited there twice, once at 20 and once at 70, and he recommends it to any American.
He said the sight of all the headstones set afore the striking natural beauty of the French coast is a striking reminder of the price that was paid.
And so, as Americans see these names carved in stone, as they see historical footage like that shown at a theater near Omaha Beach — a split screen juxtaposing footage of the Germans fighting to repel the invaders and the American and Allies struggling and often falling under the machine gun and artillery fire — they should be reminded of the lesson of Memorial Day: that those men died so that others may be free.
