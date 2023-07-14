EASTON — Retired U.S. Navy officer and Easton resident Bryan McGrath was recently named to the Congressionally mandated National Commission on the Future of the Navy. The Commission was created under the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act and consists of eight appointees named by leaders of the House and Senate. McGrath was named to the Commission by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL).
The enabling legislation charges the Commission with two tasks. The first is a study on naval force structure in which it will perform “… a comprehensive study of the structure of the Navy and policy assumptions related to the size and force mixture of the Navy, in order to make recommendations on the size and force mixture of ships and to make recommendations on the size and force structure of naval aviation.” The second major task is a study on “…shipbuilding, new construction, and repair shipyards, and opportunities to better integrate advanced technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence in the fleet.” The Commission is required to deliver its findings to Congress not later than July 1, 2024.
McGrath was commissioned through the NROTC program at the University of Virginia, where he earned a BA in History. He served 21 years on active duty, including command of the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Under his command, Bulkeley was recognized with the award of the USS Arizona Trophy signifying the fleet’s most combat-ready ship. Since retiring in 2008, McGrath has been a consultant on strategy, concepts of operation, and capability development to both the Navy and the defense industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.