EASTON — Retired U.S. Navy officer and Easton resident Bryan McGrath was recently named to the Congressionally mandated National Commission on the Future of the Navy. The Commission was created under the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act and consists of eight appointees named by leaders of the House and Senate. McGrath was named to the Commission by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL).


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.