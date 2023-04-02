EASTON — An Easton man remains hospitalized after an early morning kitchen fire Monday, March 27.
Thirteen firefighters, primarily from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Janets Way in Easton just after 12 a.m. Monday morning for a fire within a one-story, single-family home.
The single-alarm fire was discovered in the kitchen by the homeowner, who then called 911.
The state fire marshal said that during the course of the fire, the homeowner collapsed within the home and was subsequently rescued by officers from the Easton Police Department prior to the fire department’s arrival.
The blaze was controlled by firefighters in 30 minutes. Smoke alarms were present and activated, the state fire marshal said.
The state fire marshal said the fire originated in the interior kitchen area and was contained there. The preliminary cause remains under investigation.
The homeowner was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later transported to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for continued treatment.
As of Saturday morning, the homeowner was still in Bayview’s Burn Center ICU, according to a hospital representative.
The fire marshal estimated the loss to be about $10,000.
