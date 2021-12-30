EASTON — Mayor Robert Willey today appointed Captain Gregory S. Wright as interim chief of the Easton Police Department, replacing Chief David Spencer. Wright currently serves as deputy chief of police, a position he’s held since 2019. Spencer, who announced his retirement in October of this year, will remain in the post until Jan. 4, 2022.
Interim Chief Wright has been a member of the Easton Police Department for 34 years, holding various positions including patrol officer, bicycle officer, evidence collection technician, community outreach officer, public information officer, and a commander of the Patrol Division and Special Operations. In 1990, Wright created and co-organized the department’s first annual toy drive, a program that continues to this day with great success. He’s also a talented artist responsible for designing police patches for Easton, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and the former Trappe Police Department.
Wright graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy. Both programs are intended for upper management and command leadership, skills he’s been able to put to good use. During his time at the police force, he was the first officer trained and assigned to the department’s Evidence Collection Unit. This unit was created to process all major crime scenes within Easton without relying on the assistance of larger departments.
Wright also became the first supervisor assigned to oversee the department’s newest initiative to combat street crimes while fostering a greater community relationship with Easton’s citizens. Known as both the Community Oriented Policing Patrol and later Community Outreach, this group began with three bicycle officers, growing to five bicycle officers and three foot patrol officers. During this tenure, HotSpot and CSafe grants were received to improve quality of life concerns in targeted neighborhoods. Easton was considered a “modeled program” by the State of Maryland, and the efforts put forth by these officers created positive changes that remain today.
“Just as I was honored and grateful to accept Chief Spencer’s appointment as his Deputy Chief,” said Wright, “I am just as proud and humbled to accept Mayor Willey’s request to be Interim Chief of Police. I have always been a proud member of this police department and have always seen the expectations of this police department and community when working together. When the time comes for me to hand over the police department to its newest Chief of Police, that person will inherit an agency full of dedicated professionals eager to serve.”
In appointing Wright, Mayor Willey said, “Captain Wright’s duties will include personnel issues, daily operations and emergency issues. Please join me in congratulating Captain Wright and assisting him during this time of transition.”
