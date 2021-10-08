EASTON — On Friday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 9 a.m., Easton’s 38th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Tidewater Inn in Easton. This year’s breakfast will feature Derek White, group executive, YMCA of the Chesapeake, and John J. Horner Jr., senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer, Easton Utilities. Music will be provided by the Presbyterian Church of Easton Choir.
According to White’s biography, he found the Lord at a young age while growing up in a loving and spiritual household. Choosing to be saved as a high school student, he always had a strong foundation in his faith but like many, fell away from his relationship with God during his college years. A school tragedy in 2007 at his alma mater in his hometown of Blacksburg, Virginia, helped him find the love of Jesus again through the actions of another, his future wife.
White has since committed himself to a life of serving out the Christian principles he believes in through an employer that lifts up and supports that same work – the YMCA, the speaker’s biography continues.
White said he believes in the power of personal testimony and is on a mission to help make disciples of those around him who may not realize the power of their own story and how they can use it to live out “The Great Commission.”
White serves as a vice president of operations for the YMCA of the Chesapeake and is based out of the Easton Family YMCA. Before his move to Easton, he worked with the YMCA in Columbia, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Blacksburg, while attending college at Virginia Tech.
White and his wife Rachel have been 11 years, and they have four children together ranging in age from 1 to 9.
According to Horner Jr.’s biography, he and his family are committed to the Christian principles of love, compassion, mercy, kindness, humility, and service to others (especially the poor, needy, and vulnerable), supported by a foundational belief in the value and dignity of every human being as created and intended by God.
Horner Jr. was born into a very strong Roman Catholic family and grew up in a loving, spiritual household. He attended private Catholic schools during his elementary, middle and high school education years and had a very strong relationship with God from birth through his collegiate years at Johns Hopkins University.
Although Horner Jr. never drifted from the foundational Christian principles he was taught by his Roman Catholic faith, circumstances within his personal life and the Roman Catholic church have greatly tested his support for his childhood religious institution.
As Easton Utilities senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer, Horner Jr. is responsible for implementing policies and spearheading its overall operational plan. His experience and leadership have been focused on daily operational activities by ensuring the safe delivery of reliable utility and broadband services. Before joining Easton Utilities in 2016, he held various senior-level positions with Baltimore Gas and Electric. His primary responsibility was to provide leadership to the 500 utility employees who operated the electric and gas distribution systems.
Horner Jr. graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering and holds an MBA from Loyola College. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce and the MD/DC Utilities Association. Horner Jr. has two children and resides in Easton with his wife and dog.
Tickets to the 2021 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast may be purchased at the Easton Town Office and the Dairy Queen. The cost is $15 a person, and seating is limited. Advance tickets only; no tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact Kathy Ruf at 410-822-2525.
