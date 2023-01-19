EASTON — Elections for Easton’s next mayor and two town council member positions are set for Tuesday, May 2.
The mayoral seat, along with seats for Ward 1 and Ward 3 council members, are up for election.
Candidates running for a council position representing Ward 1 or Ward 3 must live in their respective ward within 30 days prior to the election. Candidates for mayor must live in the town within 30 days prior to the election.
All candidates must be positions must be registered voters and are required to submit a financial disclosure statement.
Mayoral candidates must submit a nominating petition with 30 signatures from qualifier town voters, and council members representing the wards must submit a petition with 15 signatures of qualifier town voters.
The deadline for submitting nominating petitions and financial disclosure statements for non-incumbent candidates is April 3. For incumbent candidates, the date is April 30.
The town’s mayoral election is shaping up to be unusually competitive, with current Easton Town Council President Megan Cook and Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein declaring their candidacy to run against incumbent Mayor Robert C. Willey, who has served as Easton’s mayor since May 2003.
According to the town office, Maureen Curry filed to run for the Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Ron Engle is running for reelection to his seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.