EASTON — The Easton Town Council is grappling with police oversight and what kind of review board should handle those duties.
Councilman Elmer Davis proposed a new police board made up of local citizens, which would oversee the local department to diversify the hiring of officers and provide more transparency and accountability.
The proposed ordinance would transition oversight authority over the local police department away from the Easton Town Council.
Davis drafted the legislation, Ordinance 769, which was introduced at an Oct. 4 meeting, but won’t move forward because the legislation was not unanimously approved.
The council decided instead to work on rewriting the ordinance, keeping the council in charge of the police board, but allow for more advisory input.
After introducing the legislation, Davis said he was pushing for more community involvement at the Easton Police Department. “A lot of work is going in to not wanting to change in the city,” he said. “But I think if we are going to do some things for our police department, there has to be some accountability across the board.”
The ordinance fell into disfavor from council members Al Silverstein and Ron Engle. Silverstein said the police department has a $6 million budget, which the council has a responsibility to oversee.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility as a town council to make sure the resources of the town are spent wisely,” he said. “This, to me, especially in this environment, is increasingly important.”
Davis, who served for 22 years in the Salisbury City Police Department, said the Easton Police Department needs better support and attention. A new board would give citizens a chance to get involved.
“Now is the time for change. And it’s for the better of the agency. We’ll take a proactive approach to make our agency accountable, and still provide them with the tools necessary to do their jobs.”
The five elected members of the town council act as the police board, making decisions about the Easton Police Department and listening to updates from the police chief, according to an ordinance passed in 2004 giving them advisory power.
Ordinance 769 would have handed that power to a committee made up of four citizens who will be appointed by the mayor, along with one presiding council member. The chair of the police board and council representative would be Davis.
Davis, who was first elected to the town council in 2019, has previously said he “thinks the makeup of the police department should be reflected demographically of the community. That’s also in city government and every organization within the city.”
During the Oct. 4 meeting, he said that “black and brown folks” are not represented well in the police department or with policing decisions, and a new police board would be a proactive approach to improving the community.
Last session, the Maryland General Assembly became the first state to repeal the police officer’s bill of rights, which protected officers from lawsuits and investigations by granting them certain rights and immunities during internal police investigations of misconduct.
The new law passed last year requires every county in Maryland to replace that system with a local county police board.
As far as town decisions on police matters, Silverstein said the elected members should act as the police board. “There is great expertise on this council and I don’t want to give it up,” he said.
The Easton Police Department has been struggling with a shortage of officers for years, and only recently filled several holes in its staffing last spring. Retention of officers has also become harder for police departments in the wake of rising anti-police sentiments and protests against police brutality.
Smaller, rural departments also struggle to compete against larger police departments in the bigger cities.
Engle, who also has eight years of law enforcement experience and spearheaded anti-drunk driving efforts with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said he was “absolutely, totally opposed” to giving the police board power to a four-member citizens committee as the police department is struggling to hire and retain officers.
“There’s a whole bunch of things that we ought to have a say on,” he said. “This police department is getting smaller and smaller everyday and we are losing police to other departments. And it’s gotta stop ... I want us to be in a position where we can at least address it.”
