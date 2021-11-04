EASTON — The Easton Town Council approved revisions to its power as a police board on Monday, Nov. 1, allowing them to hold meetings at different times and locations to increase transparency for the public on law enforcement decisions.
The Easton Town Council approved Ordinance 769 in a 5-0 vote.
The council — the sole oversight committee for the Easton Police Department — passed the legislation after discussing possible revisions to the police board since early October.
Ordinance 769 was first proposed by Council President Megan Cook to foster discussion on police oversight after calls for more law enforcement accountability and public involvement in those decisions swept the nation in 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The ordinance first proposed shifting the police board to a committee made up of citizens and one council member. But a meeting on Oct. 4 revealed that most members of the council wanted to retain power over a department with close to 50 police officers and a $6 million budget.
Council member Al Silverstein said at the Nov. 1 meeting the revised ordinance as passed would “keep the council as the police board” while “giving us the flexibility to hold meetings at different times and places.”
That could help the public get more involved, and both Cook and Council Member Rev. Elmer Davis — who has been vocal about more police accountability since winning election in 2019 — voted in favor of the new ordinance without raising any concerns.
Cities and towns typically act as the authority over police decisions as they retain control over municipal budgets, but citizen advisory committees are common across the country.
Last session, the Maryland General Assembly became the first state to repeal the police officer’s bill of rights, which protected officers from lawsuits and investigations by granting them certain rights and immunities during internal police investigations of misconduct.
The new law passed last year also requires every county in Maryland to replace the misconduct investigatory system with a local county police board.
