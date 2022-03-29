EASTON — The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission, working with Town staff and elected officials, has begun revising the town’s comprehensive plan. The plan, which expresses the community’s visions and goals for the next ten years, is an essential tool for the town to guide future land development to ensure a safe, pleasant and economic environment for residential, commercial, industrial and public activities.
During the process of completing this document, the town relies on the input of the public with various interests in the future of our community (residents, business owners, people who work in Easton, etc.). Two surveys are currently available in both English and Spanish versions, and the public is encouraged to visit the town’s webpage at https://www.eastonmd.gov/564/2023-Comprehensive-Plan-Update.
Once the draft document is produced, additional opportunities for public input will include neighborhood meetings for each of the town’s four election wards, a town hall-style meeting and the traditional public hearing.
The first neighborhood meeting is being planned for Ward 3, which includes the Easton Club, Cooke’s Hope, Londonderry, Stoney Ridge, and Easton Club East. This meeting will be held at the Easton Club East Community Building on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is free to attend, but space is limited, and registration is first-come, first-served. Any residents of Ward 3 interested in attending this meeting should visit the town’s comprehensive plan update webpage to register. More details about this meeting and those for the town’s other three wards will be posted on the town website as it becomes available.
This meeting will also be broadcast live via Zoom, and the dial-in information will be posted on the town’s website as soon as it is available. Further, a Zoom recording of this April 25 session will be posted on the Easton town website shortly after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.