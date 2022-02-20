CRIMINAL SUMMONS
On Feb. 15, Easton Police officers were dispatched to the department’s lobby regarding a criminal summons service. They made contact with a male identified as Kyle Usher, 44, of Centreville. According to the charging document Usher is being charged with second-degree assault and threat of arson in connection with a Feb. 12 incident at Big Lots in Easton. Usher signed all appropriate paperwork and was released with a court date.
THEFT
On Feb. 8, Easton Polcie responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. The store’s loss prevention agent advised police they observed a white female, later identified as 39-year-old Chrystal Porter of Denton, using the self-checkout. Loss prevention observed Porter scan the same item over and over again while placing other items in bags as if she paid for them. Porter scanned $12.31 worth of items but left with $201.90 worth of items. Porter was issued a criminal citation for theft over $100 and under $1,500 and escorted off the property.
TRESPASSING
On Feb. 5, Robert Samuel Trower, 55, of Easton, was issued a criminal citation for trespassing from an incident that occurred at the Wawa Ocean Gateway, Easton. During January 2022, Trower was served a cease and desist letter from the Easton Police Department advising him that he was no longer allowed to be on the property of Wawa at their request. On Feb. 5, employees saw him on the property and called the police. Officers located Trower on the property. While issuing Trower his criminal citation, a warrant check was conducted. It was discovered that he had an arrest warrant through the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. Trower was taken into custody on the warrant and taken to the Talbot County Detention Center, where he was left to see the commissioner on the warrant. Officers issued Trower a criminal citation for trespassing and advised him that he would be contacted by mail and advised of his court date.
CDS POSSESSION
On Feb. 1, Easton Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for the driver not restrained by a seatbelt. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Nicholas Phebus, 26, from Trappe. During the course of the traffic stop, a K9 scan was performed on the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. Phebus was found to be in possession of Suboxone along with Adderall, which he did not have a valid prescription to possess, police said. He was issued a criminal citation for possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana and released on scene.
WARRANT SERVICE
On Jan. 31, Easton Police officers came into contact with a white male identified as Charles Cox, 36, of Federalsburg. Officers were familiar with Cox and knew he had an outstanding warrant through the Easton Police Department. Cox was then taken into custody for the warrant without incident. According to the charging document the warrant was issued from an incident that took place in Easton on Jan. 8 in the Aldi parking lot. Cox is being charged with one count of robbery and one count of theft less than $1,500. Cox was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center, processed, held on no bond.
FRAUDULENT ID
On Jan. 31, Easton Police stopped a 1999 Toyota 4Runner as the vehicle had no stop lights. During the investigation, an officer detected an odor of suspected marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle, police said. Also, the passenger, later identified as Crisagusto Ramirez-Jimenez, 20, of Easton, was acting suspicious and placed something in his pocket. A search revealed marijuana in the vehicle and on his person. Also, officers found a fake Maryland identification card in his pocket. The ID number and name came back to nothing, confirming that it was fake. He was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a fraudulent government identification card.
