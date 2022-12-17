EASTON — On Thursday, Dec. 15, Easton Police Department welcomed two new officers to the force: Officer Cordero Proctor and Officer Mitchell Reeley. Officers Proctor and Reeley graduated from Wor-Wic Community College’s Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy after six months of training, and were immediately sworn in by Mayor Robert Willey following their commencement ceremony at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.
Now that the officers have taken their oath of office, they must successfully complete a three-month Field Training program to satisfy the requirements for full certification as a Maryland law enforcement officer.
Prior to starting with the Easton Police Department, Officer Cordero Proctor worked with a plumbing company in Severn. He is an active member of Maryland Air National Guard. In addition to receiving his badge and certificate, Officer Proctor was also awarded for expert marksmanship with a pistol at the commencement ceremony.
Officer Mitchell Reeley attended Easton High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021. He received a combat meritorious promotion to the rank of corporal in 2020. Prior to starting the police academy, Officer Reeley was attending Montgomery County Community College.
The Easton Police Department is excited to have both Officer Proctor and Officer Reeley join our team.
