EASTON —The U.S. Post Office in Easton will be open for extended hours this weekend to make it more convenient for customers to complete their holiday mailings.

The Easton Main Post Office at 115 E Dover St. will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Customers can complete shipping needs, pick up missed packages, and purchase regular postal products and services such as stamps and money orders.

