EASTON — At the Easton Town Council meeting on Monday, July 3, the Mayor and Council of Easton presented a proclamation recognizing the Town’s Parks and Recreation team for their efforts. This recognition coincided with a national program by the National Recreation and Park Association dubbing July as “National Parks and Recreation Month.”
The proclamation was read by acting Council President Don Abbatiello and presented to Parks and Recreation Director Lorraine Gould. The proclamation states that “Parks and Recreation is an integral part of communities throughout this country, including the Town of Easton. Parks and Recreation promotes health and wellness, and promotes time spent in nature, which positively impacts mental health by increasing cognitive performance and well-being.”
Easton currently has four employees dedicated to Parks and Recreation, and they oversee 15 parks across the Town.
Mayor Megan Cook said, “We are so lucky to have so many lovely parks in our town and each one is unique and beautiful. We recognize the importance of investing in such public spaces.”
Cook continued, “They serve as wonderful gathering spaces for our residents and help to promote the health and well-being of our residents.”
In order to help celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, throughout July the town will highlight various parks, as well as recognizing Parks and Recreation employees on social media. Follow the coverage on Easton’s Facebook and Instagram accounts under the handle @TownofEastonMd, and if you wish to participate, please tag your posts with the hashtag: #WhereCommunityGrows.
