Easton roads repaving begins Sept. 6

EASTON — The Town of Easton’s annual street resurfacing is scheduled to start Sept. 6.
“The annual street resurfacing provides a smoother surface on our local roads for our residents and visitors and protects the road base underneath,” said Rick VanEmburgh, town engineer
Typically the resurfacing effort includes the milling, or removal, of 2 inches of the existing surface, followed by the addition of 2 inches of new asphalt. This process usually happens over the course of a few days for any given road. Weather permitting, all of the work is scheduled to be completed in about two weeks.
Residents who live on, or near roads that are scheduled to be resurfaced, have been notified by mail.
“If you have received notice that a road near you is to be resurfaced, please be on the lookout for ‘No Parking’ signs that will be placed 24 hours prior to road work,” said Kody Cario, project manager for the Engineering Department.
Detours and flagging operations will be in place during the street resurfacing.
“While we make every effort to minimize delays, minor delays should be expected in the vicinity of the resurfacing work,” Cario noted.
Residents can find a map of the roads scheduled to be resurfaced and up to date schedule information on the Engineering page of the Town’s website at www.EastonMD.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.