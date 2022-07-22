Incoming Rotary Club of Easton President Kelly Griffith addresses club members and guests at the Club’s 2022-2023 Change of Officers event on Tuesday, June 28, at the Waterfowl Building in downtown Easton.
EASTON — The Rotary Club of Easton hosted its 2022-2023 Change of Officers event on Tuesday, June 28, at the Waterfowl Building in downtown Easton. Club members and guests celebrated the events of the past Rotary year and installed new officers and directors who officially assumed their leadership roles on July 1st.
“I am profoundly grateful for the dedication and contributions of each and every Rotarian of our Club and for all we accomplished together in serving our community,” said outgoing Club President Reza Jafari.
The highlight of the 2021-2022 Rotary Year was the commemoration of the Club’s Centennial through the installation of the Rotary Club of Easton Flags for Heroes Flag Court at Idlewild Park, the establishment of the Centennial Vocational Trades Scholarship that awarded $40,000 in its first year, and a large celebration in September 2021 at the Tidewater Inn.
Additional accomplishments during the past Rotary year included the continuation of monthly hybrid club meetings amidst ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the addition of fourteen new members, the awarding of $10,000 in college scholarships from the Club’s Youth and Community Fund and supporting Easton Rotarian and 2021-2022 District Governor Hugh Dawkins with the Annual District Conference in Easton and packing and delivering 50,000 meals as part of the Meals of Hope Initiative of District 7630, which covers the entire Delmarva Peninsula.
As the Club thanked Jafari for his service, it also welcomed its new President, Kelly Griffith, and her leadership team. Griffith has been a member of Rotary since 2013 and recently retired as the Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools.
“I look forward to working with such dynamic civic oriented Rotarians in providing services to meet the needs of our community,” said Griffith during her remarks.
Joining Griffith on the Club’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors are Derek White, President-Elect, Andrew Walsworth, Vice President, George Hatcher, Secretary, Lori McDonald, Assistant Secretary, Abby Graves, Treasurer, Megan Miller, Club Service Director, Lonnie Green, Community Service Director, Casey Baynard, Vocational Service Director, Megan Cook, Personnel Service Director, and Reza Jafari, Immediate Past President.
In addition to thanking outgoing President, Reza Jafari, the Club also recognized the outstanding contributions of members over the past year. 2021-2022 award winners were:
Donald E. Osborn Club Service Award: John Flohr
Centennial Committee Recognition: Stuart Bounds, George Corey, Hugh Dawkins, Buck Duncan, Ron Flohr, John Hurt, Richie Wheatley and Jackie Wilson
Director’s Awards: Marilyn Neal, Lonnie Green and Derek White
President’s Award: Bruce Armistead
Rookie of the Year Award: Kendrick Daly, Frank Gunsallus IV, Sherye Nickerson
Dave Haslup Service Above Self Award: George Hatcher
