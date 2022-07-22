Easton Rotary Club

Incoming Rotary Club of Easton President Kelly Griffith addresses club members and guests at the Club’s 2022-2023 Change of Officers event on Tuesday, June 28, at the Waterfowl Building in downtown Easton.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Rotary Club of Easton hosted its 2022-2023 Change of Officers event on Tuesday, June 28, at the Waterfowl Building in downtown Easton. Club members and guests celebrated the events of the past Rotary year and installed new officers and directors who officially assumed their leadership roles on July 1st.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.