EASTON — Business leaders, local politicians and Rotary Club of Easton members met in Idlewild Park to celebrate the new benches, flag stones and a flagpole that have been erected next to the pavilion.
They call it a flag court to honor Rotary for serving the community for 100 years and kicked off the group’s centennial on Thursday, June 10.
“We were there today to raise the Town of Easton flag for the first time at the brand-new Rotary Club of Easton Flags for Heroes Flag Court and to formally kick off the celebration of our centennial. The Easton Rotary Pavilion was our gift to the town of Easton on our 75th anniversary in 1996, and the improvements to it, the addition of a flag court, and the installation of the new flagpole are gifts to the town for our centennial,” said George Hatcher, the Rotary Club’s secretary.
The flagpole and the flagpole were gifts from the Rotary Club of East to the town of Easton.”Old Glory will always fly proudly atop the Easton Rotary Centennial flagpole as a symbol of hope and freedom. The Maryland flag and the flags of the Town of Easton and Talbot County will fly below her, symbolizing our love for where we live and for our friends who live and work hand in hand with us,” according to a Facebook post from the Rotary.
The teak benches are the perfect solution for an outdoor meeting or picnic in the park.
The June 10 event was attended by Easton Mayor Robert Willey, Town Council President Megan Cook and Council Members Rev. Elmer Davis and Al Silverstein.
The Easton Rotary’s history dates back to 1921.
Hatcher said, “2021 is the centennial of the Rotary Club of Easton. Work began in earnest in 1920 to found a Rotary Club here. At the time, Rotary International (then The International Association of Rotary Clubs) would not permit a club in a town of less than 10,000. A group of Easton civic leaders led by Samuel E. Shannahan (who was the owner and editor of The Easton Star Democrat), did not take “no” for an answer, and in May of 2021, they were informed that a charter had been granted. The club began to meet and serve the community immediately and received the official charter on September 1, 1921.”
There is pride in the accomplishments of Rotary members over the decades.
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”}”Over the last century, the Rotary club of Easton has had a part in nearly every forward move our community has made. From establishing health clinics to people who had no health care in the 1920s, to battling the Depression, to war efforts during World War II, to improving race and community relations, and to lending a helping hand to individuals who need our help, Easton Rotarians have put others before themselves in extraordinary ways. Sometimes I just stand in awe of what is accomplished,” said Hatcher. {/div}
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”} {/div}
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”}A centennial effort also includes creation of a scholarship fund.{/div}
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”} {/div}
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”}”We also established a Rotary Club of Easton Centennial Trades Scholarship at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and to date have raised nearly $400,000 to fund it,’ she said.{/div}
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”} {/div}
{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”} {/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.