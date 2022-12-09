Operation Christmas Spirit planned by Rotary

Chef Jordan Loyd, left, and Lonnie Green meet to discuss Operation Christmas Spirit. Last year they gave away over 500 meals, over 200 gifts, 150 winter coats and 150 food boxes.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

EASTON — Operation Christmas Spirit is very much alive. Gifts will be given, hot meals will be provided and the remarkable legacy of Lord Sheldon “Scotty” Scott will live on in the many members of Easton Rotary and the community members they have set out to serve.


