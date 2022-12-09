EASTON — Operation Christmas Spirit is very much alive. Gifts will be given, hot meals will be provided and the remarkable legacy of Lord Sheldon “Scotty” Scott will live on in the many members of Easton Rotary and the community members they have set out to serve.
Operation Christmas Spirit will provide meals to those in need on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Easton Firehouse, with some other meals being delivered. It has been in operation since the 1970s.
The point person of all this civic kindness is Lonnie Green. He met recently to talk with Chef Jordan Lloyd to discuss how many chickens need to be cooked in his modern test kitchen. Logistics like this are important when one sets out to feed hundreds of people.
“Last year we gave away over 500 meals, over 200 gifts, 150 winter coats and 150 food boxes,” said Green, who is the Chair of Operation Christmas Spirit for Rotary.
He had many interactions with the original master of this effort.
“I would always see Sheldon in passing and he would always have good things to says, like kind words, positive affirmations. It was like energy he had. He would help in any way that he could. Anyone who knew him, younger or old, had a heartwarming story to share. That is the magic that he possessed. He always said, ‘God will provide.’ And he had a deep faith,” said Green.
Scott served people in the Easton community in as many ways as he could, from shuttling people using his taxi service to selling discount furniture to helping out people in need with gifts, clothes and food. The Easton Rotary has carried on the project he started and hopes to contain the same spirit of giving, care and passion that emanated from Scotty Scott.
“He was a gift to Talbot County. I will say that. I am humbled that Rotary would ask me to head such a meaningful project. Those are big shoes to fill,” said Green.
Green has six people to him pull this task off. Chef Lloyd is one of them and considers himself a supportive, outside member of the organization.
“I am always there to support some of these projects (as) kind of an outside member. I was approached by Rotary to help facilitate the kitchen operations. Operation Christmas Spirit has a lot of angles that support people in need. One of those angles is providing a meal, a free meal, Christmas Day to about 500 people in need. They are extremely well deserving of a hot meal on Christmas Day. A lot of the execution will happen at the Easton Firehouse. The Avalon has allowed us to use the Bannings walk-in space,” said Lloyd.
Purdue is donating 150 chickens. Last year the Easton Marching Band served as a gift-wrapping cadre that wrapped hundreds of gifts at the Talbot Business Park. Willow Construction was a big donor last year and Scott Eglseder gave a matching grant of $5,000.
Officially, it is an Easton Rotary project working with the Youth and Community Fund. If you want to get involved, reach out to Green or go to Sign Up Genius and look for Operation Christmas Spirit.
“We are doing the same thing this year. It is Dec. 17 from 8 — 12. On Sign Up Genius, people have the option to come wrap gifts, or prepare food or hand out gifts. Last year we had to buckle down but we reached the goal of over 500 meals. There was delivery, eat in and take out. I just talked to the Senior Center today. They confirmed that they are going to send out letters tomorrow. So we will have a delivery component like our Meals On Wheels customers as well,” said Green.
Green went on to discuss the real, true meaning of the holiday and why it is important.
“Fellowship. That is the most integral part of Christmas. Like getting together and being grateful. Blessed and grateful. That was Scotty. Because of how blessed he was, he wanted other people to be a blessing to other people,” said Green.
Scotty’s legacy lives on through the work of the Easton Rotarians, and community members, who make Operation Christmas Spirit possible.
