EASTON — Easton High School and St. Michaels Middle High School have been recognized as 2021-22 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools. They are two of just 191 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor, for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW. This includes courses such as computer science, biomedical science and engineering.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.