The newest slate of Easton Town Council members, joined by Easton Town Clerk Kathy Ruf, sit together for the first time after swearing-in ceremonies Monday, May 15. Left to right: Ward 1 Councilwoman Maureen Curry, Ward 2 Councilman and Acting Council President Don Abbatiello, Ruf, Ward 3 Councilman David Montgomery and Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis Jr.
Easton Mayor Megan Cook (right) raises her hand as she recites the oath of office at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, May 15.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Easton Mayor Megan Cook (left) administers the oath of office to Ward 1 Councilwoman Maureen Curry as she’s sworn in to her seat on the Easton Town Council Monday, May 15.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Ward 3 Councilman David Montgomery (right) beams after being sworn in to his seat on the Easton Town Council, shaking hands with new Mayor Megan Cook.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Easton’s outgoing Mayor Robert Willey and incoming Mayor Megan Cook share a laugh before the official swearing-in ceremony began Monday, May 15.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
The newest slate of Easton Town Council members, joined by Easton Town Clerk Kathy Ruf, sit together for the first time after swearing-in ceremonies Monday, May 15. Left to right: Ward 1 Councilwoman Maureen Curry, Ward 2 Councilman and Acting Council President Don Abbatiello, Ruf, Ward 3 Councilman David Montgomery and Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis Jr.
EASTON — Family, friends and local elected officials packed the Easton Town Council chambers Monday evening to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Megan Cook and council members Maureen Curry and David Montgomery.
Although now-former Mayor Robert Willey was prepared to administer the oath of office to Cook, asking her to raise her right hand, Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathi Dulin Duvall arrived just in time to swear her into the office.
Cook, who made history Monday as the first woman sworn in to serve as Easton’s mayor, received a standing ovation from the packed room.
Her first mayoral duties included swearing in the town’s two newest council members: Curry to Ward 1 and Montgomery to Ward 3.
Outgoing council members Al Silverstein and Ron Engle made several remarks, wishing the town’s newly sworn leaders good luck and success in their four-year terms.
Willey briefly addressed the council members, urging them to support Cook as the town tackles a long list of ongoing projects.
“We’ve got a lot of things going on, a lot of good things going on, and Megan is going to need your support,” he said. “She’s a smart gal, she’s been through the ringer a couple times, probably got a couple more times to go, but she’s certainly capable of doing a good job, and I look forward to seeing her do that good job and having the support of the council that she’s going to need.”
Moving forward in the meeting, the council voted to elect Ward 2 Councilman Don Abbatiello as the council’s acting president. Abbatiello, with “great pleasure,” asked now-Mayor Cook to speak on her agenda items.
Cook began with a nod to her proud family members in the audience before expressing deep gratitude to Willey’s dedication and hard work during his tenure leading the town for the past 20 years, thanking him for his commitment and tireless efforts to make a lasting impact on Easton.
Reflecting on the election, Cook said she was humbled and honored to be standing before the town.
“The significance of this moment, of being the first woman elected as mayor of Easton, is not lost on me,” Cook said.
“Tonight marks a monumental milestone in the journey towards equality and progress. I’m thankful for the advancements of women who came before me, and I hope to make a meaningful impact for the women who will follow,” she said.
“... today shows the power of women who write their own narratives, embrace challenges and seize opportunity” Cook continued. “It’s a testament to the power of a woman’s strength and leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.