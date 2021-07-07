EASTON — The Easton Town Council formalized an agreement Tuesday, July 6 to purchase nearly three acres of land for more than $1 million, a big step toward the town’s goal of creating a waterfront park at Easton Point.
The town council voted unanimously to purchase two parcels of property at 801 Port St., currently owned by Southern States, the gas and fuel company. The land is adjacent to Easton property and will be easily annexed into the town once a settlement agreement is reached, which is expected within two months.
“This is a great opportunity for the community,” said Town Council President Megan Cook, adding that it gives residents public water access and green, open space for outdoor pleasure and physical activity.
Easton is transforming its land near Easton Point and between W. Glenwood Avenue and Port Street into a waterfront park, to be called “Easton Point Park.” It will eventually include an amphitheater, a dock, kayak launch areas and a boardwalk, and is expected to become publicly available by October 2022.
The waterfront park follows the long-term renovation of Port Street, a project from the Easton Economic Development Corporation and the town of Easton with an aim to turn the street and harbor into a commercial and residential hub.
Mayor Robert Willey said in a statement that the park and the agreement to purchase more land for it, “provides prolonged benefits to the residents of the town of Easton.”
The town first created a master plan for the waterfront park in 2012, and won a grant from the National Park Service, Land and Water Conservation Fund via the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in 2019, specifically for the acquisition of land parcels.
Don Richardson, the town manager, said Easton has already installed benches and planted trees in the area the town currently owns, a small parcel of land off W. Glenwood Avenue. By acquiring more land, Easton has more flexibility to create additional amenities as it works to open the park up within a year-and-a-half, he said.
“This is a major milestone for the town of Easton,” said Richardson.
