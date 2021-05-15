EASTON — The Easton Town Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget on Monday, May 17.
The hearing starts at 5:35 p.m. and will be held at the municipal building.
The council will accept verbal and written public comments about the budget. A copy of the budget is available for public viewing at the town office. Residents and businesses can also get more information on the town budget information online at EastonMd.gov.
