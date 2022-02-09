EASTON — The Easton Town Council appointed Alan Lowrey, an officer from the Arlington County Police Department, as the town’s new police chief on Monday evening.
Lowrey’s appointment comes after the town spent several months sifting through over 70 applications to find the right fit for the position. The search began in October 2021 after former Chief David Spencer announced his retirement plans.
Because of the sheer number of applications, the time involved in reviewing them and uncertainty of what to look for in applicants, the town arranged for a committee of three police officers from the surrounding area to assist with looking through the applications, said Easton Mayor Robert Willey.
The town sent invitations for an interview to eight of the applicants in late November; five accepted and three declined, Willey said. One later dropped out.
After additional review, Lowrey was the final selection for the police chief position from the committees and the mayor. At the Arlington County Police Department, Lowrey currently serves as the captain and commander of over 100 officers. He also has a law degree, Willey said.
After Willey announced his selection, council members offered comments on the appointee and the process.
To give more context to the public, Councilman Al Silverstein explained that three members of the council who are members of the town police board did not have any involvement in the selection process; those members didn’t see any resumes, interviews or questions. The mayor and all five members of the town council serve on the police board.
“Very frankly, I need the opportunity to visit with Captain Lowrey, spend some time with him, learn a little bit more about his philosophy on policing before I’m really ready to vote,” Silverstein said.
Silverstein pointed out that while Lowrey had an outstanding resume and looked like a great candidate, he would still appreciate the opportunity to speak with him before making the decision. He added that he also wanted to visit with administration to determine the length and type of contract the town would set with the new chief.
Councilman Don Abbatiello supported Silverstein’s request to hold off on a vote, saying that he would also like to meet with Lowrey before voting on his appointment.
Councilman the Rev. Elmer Davis, who serves as the chair of the police board, said that Lowrey was an excellent candidate out of the pool of applicants, and that he believes Lowrey would bring some good qualities to Easton. However, he did not want to wait on voting, saying that they had done their due diligence to vet Lowrey.
“I respect my colleagues in their perspective, but I feel as if he’s a real good candidate,” Davis said. “I don’t see anything that would really change if you would have a conversation … to delay such an endeavor; I’m not quite sure if it’s fair because we had a process, we should follow the process.”
Council President Megan Cook said that while it was a lengthy process, the three local officers who reviewed the applications for police chief initially did their due diligence in the process. Willey did select a strong candidate, she said.
Councilman Ron Engle, who spent many years in public safety, added that he had nothing but the “highest regard” for the Arlington County Police Department. He’s looking forward to seeing what Lowrey will bring to the Easton Police Department.
Following the discussion, Cook, Davis and Engle all voted to appoint Lowrey as the Easton Police Department’s new police chief. Silverstein and Abbatiello abstained from voting.
Lowrey will take over for interim Police Chief Gregory S. Wright.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
