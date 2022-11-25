EASTON — The Easton Town Council unanimously approved a $250,000 investment from the town’s affordable housing fund for the redevelopment of the Doverbrook Apartments Monday.
The discussion of the funds was added to the agenda after a recommendation from the Talbot County Council, which also voted to award the project $250,000 from American Rescue Act Plan funds Tuesday after the town matched those funds.
As the discussion opened, Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein said that at the minimum, the town should look at awarding $500,000, considering the need for affordable housing.
The redevelopment project will involve the demolition of Doverbrook’s nine existing buildings, which will then be replaced with five new buildings. Fourteen additional units will be added, bringing the total up to 64 affordable housing units.
Ward 3 Councilman Ron Engle disagreed with Silverstein, saying that the proposed $250,000 award to bring the 14 new units is a good investment. He added that he felt it was too early to tweak the amount now, pointing out that it’s a $20 million project.
Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis Jr. brought up slight concerns with allocating the requested amount of ARPA funds to the Doverbrook project, pointing out that there may be other projects that warrant utilization of the funds.
Council President Megan Cook recommended taking the award from the town’s affordable housing fund instead of using ARPA funds, saying that it frees up the ARPA funds for additional projects further down the road.
Ward 2 Councilman Don Abbatiello mentioned that the affordable housing board met last week and discussed the project. The board didn’t come to a consensus on a dollar amount, but was supportive of the idea of helping the project.
Silverstein brought up the town’s spending on a variety of projects, including their awarding of $1 million in ARPA funds to local businesses and not-for-profits last year. He mentioned that in the possibility of the project falling apart, the people living in the substandard conditions at Doverbrook would be stuck there.
“Now, do I think that the developers maybe should sharpen their pencils and take less profit out of this project and make up whatever differences there are, within reason? Absolutely,” he said. “But like I said, I’m disappointed that we’re only talking about $250,000.”
Cook said the council was only asking for a commitment of at least $250,000 at Monday’s meeting, and if the money was taken from the affordable housing funds, they could always designate additional ARPA funding in the future.
After several minutes of additional discussion, Abbatiello reiterated the conversation he had with the affordable housing board, saying that the board’s chairman Jim Bent thought $250,000 was a good place to start.
He then motioned to support the Doverbrook project with an initial investment of $250,000, which was unanimously approved by the council.
The next Easton Town Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5.
