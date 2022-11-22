Easton — Easton is kicking off the holiday season this weekend.
It all starts on Nov. 26, when Shop Small Saturday starts the holidays. Enjoy live music while you support your local merchants.
Nov. 26 will also be the start of the Talbot Women’s Club's Second Annual Outdoor Candy Land Adventure. The classic board game Candy Land will be brought to life, offering all ages a chance to navigate a life-sized, fun-filled journey. Play games in magical areas such as the lollipop woods, peppermint forest, and gumdrop mountain. Meet Queen Frostine and gather winning tickets to turn in for special prizes. The fun continues inside the Women’s Club with holiday crafts for kids, raffles, historic holiday tours and more.
Make room on your calendar for the Festival of Trees and Carols By Candlelight, which also begins that day. A magnificent display of decorated Christmas trees with the theme "A Winter Wonderland" will be displayed at Easton's Tidewater Inn. These are available for sale over Thanksgiving Weekend from Nov. 26-30 and benefit Talbot Hospice. The Carols By Candlelight celebration kicks off with a visit from Santa and a festival “Holiday Marketplace” with local vendors and food trucks from 4-5 p.m. in front of the Waterfowl Building.
Chesapeake Music will present a free Family Concert on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Ebenezer Theater at 6 p.m. The concert, directed towards elementary school children and their parents, will feature New York City’s Kaleidoscope String Quartet. In an interactive format, the program will explore how composers reconcile multiple cultures, identities, and experiences within themselves and communicate that through their music.
Celebrate the Holidays at the Moonlight Madness Shopping Event in Downtown Easton on Dec. 2. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open until 10 p.m. with refreshments, snacks and great holiday gifts to purchase. Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the town. Earn raffle tickets to win a raffle basket by shopping with participating retailers from Nov. 4 to Dec. 2. Look for Moonlight Madness posters in the windows of participating stores. You must be present for the drawing on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. to claim your prize.
Easton’s Holiday Parade will take place on Dec. 3 and kick off with a Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at Thompson Park, followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS) will present “Christmas Around the World” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church Easton. This Christmas concert will capture the magic of Christmas and includes classic and traditional carols from around the world.
Join the fun at the Hummingbird Inn for Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s (TIS) Third Annual Home for the Holidays Winter Festival. This year, TIS has an expansive collection of attractions, including a dazzling holiday light display, Santa visits, a Holiday craft corner, a fun photo booth experience, live local music and more. The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 16, and Dec. 17.
The Avalon will present a world of pure imagination this December for their production of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Dec. 8 to the 18. As always, the holiday plays are a perfect time to bring children of all ages to experience the magic of live theater.
The holiday season ends with First Night Talbot on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight and will be a family-friendly event highlighting the arts. The New Year’s Eve Celebration continues to be the only First Night celebration in the state of Maryland. The event will return to in-person programming this year and end with the iconic Crab Drop at midnight (and at 9 p.m. for the early birds).
Holly DeKarske, executive director of the Easton Economic Development Corporation, says, “We are proud of our downtown merchants and the nonprofits hosting these amazing events. This year we also have the return of Moonlight Madness and Shop Small Saturday. Please help keep our downtown vibrant and growing through your participation. Shop small, dine, and support local this holiday season.”
For more information on all of these downtown Easton holiday events, please visit the website www.EastonEDC.com and click on the Easton Downtown tab.
