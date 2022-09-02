EASTON — Easton Utilities recently promoted senior executives John J. Horner, Jr. and Vicki L. Petro. Horner will serve as the executive vice president & chief operating officer and Petro as vice president of human resources.
INDUSTRY
EASTON — Easton Utilities recently promoted senior executives John J. Horner, Jr. and Vicki L. Petro. Horner will serve as the executive vice president & chief operating officer and Petro as vice president of human resources.
“At this time of significant growth and transition for our organization, these two individuals bring stability along with the strategic vision needed for Easton Utilities to flourish,” said Hugh E. Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities.
These two integral positions reflect Easton Utilities’ commitment toward operational excellence by recognizing the importance of safety, people and service reliability. As the organization continues to evolve and expand, especially considering the countywide broadband project, Connect Talbot, these promotions enable Easton Utilities to continue focus on strategy, culture and mission.
John J. Horner Jr.
Horner is responsible for implementing policies and spearheading the overall operational plan for Easton Utilities. His leadership guides the daily operational activities by ensuring the safe delivery of reliable utility and broadband services.
Horner provides organizational stability through the oversight and constant evaluation of regulations, policies and procedures. Prior to joining Easton Utilities in 2016, Horner held various senior level positions with Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE).
He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a B.S. in electrical & computer engineering and holds an MBA from Loyola College. Horner is active in the community serving as a board member for the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Hospice, and Tidewater Rotary. He is a 2018 graduate of Shore Leadership and 2021 graduate of Leadership Maryland.
Vicki L. Petro
Since joining Easton Utilities in 1993, Petro has been responsible for benefits, compensation, training and development, employee relations, performance management, company policy, management practices, recruitment and staffing and employee wellness at Easton Utilities.
She was instrumental in creating a “Deliberate Development” program focused on expanding the capacity of individuals to perform in leadership roles. Petro continues to build and modify various programs including emerging leaders, mentoring, wellness and leadership development.
She is a SHRM certified professional and holds a Professional Human Resource Certificate from the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) and a Human Resource Management Certification through Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.
Petro earned her B.A. from Washington State University and is an alumna of Shore Leadership, class of 2004. She is currently involved with the Mid-Shore Health Improvement Coalition Diabetes Awareness Campaign and serves on the board of directors for Talbot Humane.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.