Ted Book, vice president of Easton Velocity, shows Oxford Commissioners and residents the fibers that would be pulled through a conduit before being burried in the ground. These fibers will provide broadband access to residents in Talbot County who don’t have internet service.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Ted Book, vice president of Easton Velocity, holds a conduit that protect the fibers in the ground for broadband.
OXFORD — At a town meeting Tuesday evening, Oxford commissioners and residents heard a presentation from Easton Utilities on a possible franchise agreement with the town that would allow the company to provide broadband access to residents in Talbot County who don’t have internet service.
John Horner Jr., executive vice president and chief operating officer of Easton Utilities, and Ted Book, vice president of Easton Velocity, gave the presentation. Easton Velocity is a division of Easton Utilities that provides internet, cable, phone and advanced network services. The agreement would be with Easton Utilities.
Oxford Commission will vote on the franchise agreement at the town’s Sept. 26 meeting.
The agreement would give Easton Velocity permission to install underground infrastructure so service can be provided to those in the county without it. In 2019, Easton Velocity established a formal partnership with Talbot County to provide broadband to rural areas in the county that don’t have service. The customer would not have to pay for the installation of internet, but would have to pay the monthly service fees if they choose to sign up for internet and cable services.
While most Oxford residents won’t qualify for this, Horner said the franchise agreement with Oxford is important for the project.
“Most of the reason we need the franchise agreement is to go through Oxford to get to locations that are part of the grant-funded project,” he said.
This multi-million dollar project, Connect Talbot, has received more than $35 million in grant funding so far, Horner said.
If the town enters this franchise agreement, it will receive a franchise fee as well as service to town facilities.
To install the fibers for this project, Book said Easton Velocity would pull fibers through a two-inch conduit and install the conduit underground in the public right of way.
Town Manager Cheryl Lewis said at the meeting that these conduits would most likely be installed in grassy areas between the sidewalk and road.
Horner said he estimates the project will be complete by the end of 2026.
When the project has been completed, Horner said Easton Velocity will be able to consider providing internet and cable services for Oxford residents who are interested.
“We do understand there may be interest from those who already have service from other providers,” he said. “But we simply cannot afford to lose our focus off of this important project and the need to provide those who don’t have service with service.”
Horner said he imagines that, in 2026, the Easton Utilities marketing team will begin reaching out to customers in the county who have expressed interest in the company’s services.
“We have taken phone calls from the number on our website and have started tracking customers who are provided service by others who are interested in our service,” he said. “We track all of that information and when we start to get to the closure of the grant-funded project, we would reach out to those that have already contacted us to see if they still have interest.”
He said that as long as there is enough interest to make it “financially worth our while,” Easton Utilities would be able to provide internet and cable services to interested residents.
