The Easton Town Council presents Easton Utilities President and CEO Hugh Grunden (second from left) with a $3.5 million check for improvements in broadband infrastructure. From left: Town Manager Donald Richardson, Grunden, Council Member Al Silverstein, Council President Megan Cook, Council Member the Rev. Elmer Davis Jr., Mayor Robert C. Willey, Council Member Ron Engle.

EASTON — Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey and the Easton Town Council awarded $3.5 million from their second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Easton Utilities for broadband improvement projects in Easton.

