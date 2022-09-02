EASTON — The water main flushing program, conducted by Easton Utilities on an annual basis, is scheduled to begin in early August throughout the service territory.
“This successful program allows us to focus on any areas of concerns within the infrastructure to ensure Easton Utilities can continue delivering high quality water,” said Water and Wastewater Department Manager for Easton Utilities Doug Abbott.
The annual flushing program consists of opening certain hydrants in brief intervals to flush out sediment that may have collected in water mains over the past year. This enhances the long-term water quality, confirms adequate fire flows, and identifies possible malfunctions in the hydrants and system valves.
Customers in the immediate areas affected will be notified via a robocall several days in advance. To reduce the possibility of any inconvenience to customers, crews will work each night, Sunday through Thursday (excluding holidays), from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. During the flushing of the water mains, there may be a temporary reduction of water pressure or some discoloration in the tap water. This discoloration condition is not harmful and can be addressed quickly by running cold water until it is clear after the flushing in the immediate area is complete. We also suggest not washing clothes during these operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.