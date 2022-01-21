EASTON — Easton Utilities will be performing a comprehensive project along Goldsborough Street to replace and upgrade the water and wastewater infrastructure. Work is estimated to start on Jan. 24 and will go through the end of February, weather permitting. Goldsborough Street will be closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during these dates. Drivers are advised to use caution in this area and follow all detours and directional signage to navigate around the work zone.
“This project requires access to underground facilities, which unfortunately leads to traffic disruptions along a highly traveled street in Easton,” said Kelly Simonsen, marketing and communications manager for Easton Utilities. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and observance of detour routes and signage to ensure the safety of all. We understand significant projects such as this one can be an inconvenience to our customers and those traveling through Easton; however, maintaining this critical infrastructure is a priority.”
Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, cable television and internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. More information can be found online at eastonutilities.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.