EASTON — The Daily Record selected Hugh E. Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities, as an Icon Honors Award recipient.
“It is truly rewarding to be recognized amongst such distinguished leaders who work diligently to make Maryland a great place to work and live," Grunden said.
Established in 2017, Icon Honors recognizes Maryland business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside their fields. The honorees have moved their businesses and the state of Maryland forward by growing jobs and making a difference in the community. Under Hugh’s direction, Easton Utilities has become a competitive, multi-service provider committed to customer satisfaction, solving rural broadband issues in Talbot County, encouraging the use of renewable energy and resource conservation, and maintaining critical infrastructure for reliability.
"Sustained leadership and integrity are just two of many ways to describe this year's Icon Honors recipients. They have withstood the whims and caprices of the moment to build what is lasting and durable," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. "We at The Daily Record are proud to honor their impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision. Congratulations to the honorees."
Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, cable television and internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. Visit eastonutilities.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.