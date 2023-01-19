EASTON — During a Tuesday evening Easton Town Council meeting, Easton Velocity vice president Ted Book shared the company’s increasing 2023 cable programming adjustments.
Easton Velocity, like any other cable or satellite company, must purchase the programming that appears on the company’s system, Book said. The networks and broadcast affiliates charge per subscriber to carry programming. Fees are negotiated as part of multi-year contracts and typically increase yearly.
For 2023, several factors are driving the programming cost increase, including the renewal of WJZ, a local news station owned by CBS Baltimore that includes the addition of the Smithsonian channel and the A&E renewal, which comprises multiple networks. The major sports networks continue to account for the majority of the increases, Book said, leading to higher fees for the consumer.
Each tier’s costs are rising by about 7% to 8%, Book said, describing the increasing figures as “steep,” but similar to other inflationary increases across the board.
For the company’s basic package, the 2022 rate of $38 will increase by $2.81, bringing the 2023 price to $40.81. The Tier 1 package will increase by about $5, rising from $60.10 in 2022 to $65.19 for this year.
The Tier 2 package will see an increase of just over $6, bringing the 2023 cost to around $114. The Tier 3 package rises by nearly $7, jumping up from $120.77 last year to $127.76 for the new year.
“Hopefully going forward over the coming years, they’re going to start to level out, but I think I’ve said that the last three years and I’ve yet to see it happen,” he said. “I’m actually a little surprised that they’re continuing to go up at the rate they are for so long, but they’re going to have to levelize at some point.”
Book noted that cable subscriptions are decreasing as streaming rates rise. However, streaming app costs are increasing “exponentially now,” he added.
Ward 2 Councilman Don Abbatiello asked Book how Easton Velocity’s prices compared with other providers.
Book said that in his analysis of an Eastern Shore competitor’s bill, the competitor’s rates increased more overall than Easton Velocity’s rates through increasing the prices of offerings other than cable.
Additionally, Book said that Easton Velocity has seen a consistent decline — about a 3% decrease yearly over the last decade — in cable subscriptions, losing out to streaming providers.
